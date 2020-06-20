1601 India Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Look no further! immaculate home in the heart of Little Italy! Live the ultimate urban lifestyle. Walking distance to restaurants, shops, harbor and Piazza Della Famiglia. SPACIOUS 2Bdm & 2Ba home is bright and sunny with 2 side-by-side parking spaces in the underground parking garage. This is a corner unit and is complete with the following: hardwood floors, plantation shutters, custom paint, new carpet, a 'split bedroom' floor plan, & a charming patio.The home has a full package of high end stainless steel appliances, to include Refrigerator, Stove, Microwave, Dishwasher, and Washer/Dryer. A stunning home with every upgrade and every feature, This unit offers Little Italy living at its best! Located in the heart of the neighborhood, the large balcony offers views of lively India Street. Pets may be accepted upon approval with additional deposit and pet rent. Rarely do homes in this building hit the market & needs to be seen to be appreciated don't miss out!



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,995, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $2,995, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

