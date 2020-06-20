All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 1601 India Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
1601 India Street
Last updated June 19 2020 at 12:56 AM

1601 India Street

1601 India Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Little Italy
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1601 India Street, San Diego, CA 92101
Little Italy

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Look no further! immaculate home in the heart of Little Italy! Live the ultimate urban lifestyle. Walking distance to restaurants, shops, harbor and Piazza Della Famiglia. SPACIOUS 2Bdm & 2Ba home is bright and sunny with 2 side-by-side parking spaces in the underground parking garage. This is a corner unit and is complete with the following: hardwood floors, plantation shutters, custom paint, new carpet, a 'split bedroom' floor plan, & a charming patio.The home has a full package of high end stainless steel appliances, to include Refrigerator, Stove, Microwave, Dishwasher, and Washer/Dryer. A stunning home with every upgrade and every feature, This unit offers Little Italy living at its best! Located in the heart of the neighborhood, the large balcony offers views of lively India Street. Pets may be accepted upon approval with additional deposit and pet rent. Rarely do homes in this building hit the market & needs to be seen to be appreciated don't miss out!

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,995, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $2,995, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1601 India Street have any available units?
1601 India Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1601 India Street have?
Some of 1601 India Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1601 India Street currently offering any rent specials?
1601 India Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1601 India Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1601 India Street is pet friendly.
Does 1601 India Street offer parking?
Yes, 1601 India Street does offer parking.
Does 1601 India Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1601 India Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1601 India Street have a pool?
No, 1601 India Street does not have a pool.
Does 1601 India Street have accessible units?
No, 1601 India Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1601 India Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1601 India Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Tuscany
1670 Kettner Blvd
San Diego, CA 92101
Alexan ALX
300 14th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Dylan Point Loma
2930 Barnard St
San Diego, CA 92110
Jefferson Pacific Beach
4275 Mission Bay Drive
San Diego, CA 92109
Market Street Square
606 3rd Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Stonewood Gardens
3833 Midway Dr
San Diego, CA 92110
Altura
11921 Carmel Creek Rd
San Diego, CA 92130
Mira Bella Apartments
3455 Kearny Villa Rd
San Diego, CA 92123

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University