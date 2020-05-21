All apartments in San Diego
16008 Avenida Aviero

16008 Avenida Aveiro · No Longer Available
Location

16008 Avenida Aveiro, San Diego, CA 92128
Rancho Bernardo

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
hot tub
tennis court
16008 Avenida Aviero Available 03/20/20 ***NEW LISTING: 3 Bed/ 2 Bath in Bernardo Heights*** - This home has stunning features throughout. Beautiful and useful built-ins, custom shutters, and an atrium. A spacious kitchen that flows right into the family room with a large island, white cabinetry, and all the appliances included. Master bedroom with remodeled bathroom suite (tiled walk-in shower and elegant freestanding tub) and walk-in closet with great closet organizers. Indoor Laundry (washer and dryer included). Enjoy a stunning low maintenance backyard. Home comes with access to Bernardo Heights Community Center and Las Brisas Recreation Center. Close to shopping. Schools: Highland Ranch Elementary, Bernardo Heights Middle School, Rancho Bernardo High School.

To schedule a showing, call/text Mike at 858-432-8979, or go to: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/waltershomemanagement

NOTE: All applications MUST be submitted via the property listing link on WaltersHomeManagement.com. Applications submitted on other websites are NOT affiliated with Walters Home Management and cannot be accepted.

WALTERS HOME MANAGEMENT IS THE ONLY AUTHORIZED AGENT CONTRACTED TO REPRESENT THE OWNER OF THIS PROPERTY.
CA DRE#01255583

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16008 Avenida Aviero have any available units?
16008 Avenida Aviero doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 16008 Avenida Aviero have?
Some of 16008 Avenida Aviero's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16008 Avenida Aviero currently offering any rent specials?
16008 Avenida Aviero is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16008 Avenida Aviero pet-friendly?
No, 16008 Avenida Aviero is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 16008 Avenida Aviero offer parking?
No, 16008 Avenida Aviero does not offer parking.
Does 16008 Avenida Aviero have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16008 Avenida Aviero offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16008 Avenida Aviero have a pool?
Yes, 16008 Avenida Aviero has a pool.
Does 16008 Avenida Aviero have accessible units?
No, 16008 Avenida Aviero does not have accessible units.
Does 16008 Avenida Aviero have units with dishwashers?
No, 16008 Avenida Aviero does not have units with dishwashers.

