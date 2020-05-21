Amenities

16008 Avenida Aviero Available 03/20/20 ***NEW LISTING: 3 Bed/ 2 Bath in Bernardo Heights*** - This home has stunning features throughout. Beautiful and useful built-ins, custom shutters, and an atrium. A spacious kitchen that flows right into the family room with a large island, white cabinetry, and all the appliances included. Master bedroom with remodeled bathroom suite (tiled walk-in shower and elegant freestanding tub) and walk-in closet with great closet organizers. Indoor Laundry (washer and dryer included). Enjoy a stunning low maintenance backyard. Home comes with access to Bernardo Heights Community Center and Las Brisas Recreation Center. Close to shopping. Schools: Highland Ranch Elementary, Bernardo Heights Middle School, Rancho Bernardo High School.



