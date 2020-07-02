All apartments in San Diego
Last updated February 7 2020 at 12:16 PM

15858 Paseo Del Sur

15858 Paseo Del Sur · No Longer Available
Location

15858 Paseo Del Sur, San Diego, CA 92127
Black Mountain Ranch

Amenities

stainless steel
pool
clubhouse
hot tub
bbq/grill
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
***AVAILABLE NOW: Spacious 4 Bed/ 3 Bath in 4S Ranch*** - Rare find on the rental market: immaculately maintained home with a large, open floor plan. One bedroom and bath downstairs. Gourmet kitchen w/ large island, stainless steel appliances, and endless cabinet space. Spacious master suite complete with soaking tub, walk-in shower and generous closets. The backyard is low maintenance and perfect for entertaining. Conveniently located within walking distance to shopping and restaurants. Sorry, ownere says no pets.

Recreation amenities: pool/spa, clubhouse, BBQ area and numerous parks close by.

Schools: Del Sur Elementary, Oak Valley Middle School, Del Norte High School. Design39 School (K-8 by lottery).

To schedule a showing, call/text Michael at 858-432-8979, or go to: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/waltershomemanagement

NOTE: All applications MUST be submitted via the property listing link on WaltersHomeManagement.com. Applications submitted on other websites are NOT affiliated with Walters Home Management and cannot be accepted.

WALTERS HOME MANAGEMENT IS THE ONLY AUTHORIZED AGENT CONTRACTED TO REPRESENT THE OWNER OF THIS PROPERTY.
CA DRE#01255583

(RLNE5351974)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15858 Paseo Del Sur have any available units?
15858 Paseo Del Sur doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 15858 Paseo Del Sur have?
Some of 15858 Paseo Del Sur's amenities include stainless steel, pool, and clubhouse. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15858 Paseo Del Sur currently offering any rent specials?
15858 Paseo Del Sur is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15858 Paseo Del Sur pet-friendly?
No, 15858 Paseo Del Sur is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 15858 Paseo Del Sur offer parking?
No, 15858 Paseo Del Sur does not offer parking.
Does 15858 Paseo Del Sur have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15858 Paseo Del Sur does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15858 Paseo Del Sur have a pool?
Yes, 15858 Paseo Del Sur has a pool.
Does 15858 Paseo Del Sur have accessible units?
No, 15858 Paseo Del Sur does not have accessible units.
Does 15858 Paseo Del Sur have units with dishwashers?
No, 15858 Paseo Del Sur does not have units with dishwashers.

