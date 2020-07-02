15858 Paseo Del Sur

Amenities

***AVAILABLE NOW: Spacious 4 Bed/ 3 Bath in 4S Ranch*** - Rare find on the rental market: immaculately maintained home with a large, open floor plan. One bedroom and bath downstairs. Gourmet kitchen w/ large island, stainless steel appliances, and endless cabinet space. Spacious master suite complete with soaking tub, walk-in shower and generous closets. The backyard is low maintenance and perfect for entertaining. Conveniently located within walking distance to shopping and restaurants. Sorry, ownere says no pets.



Recreation amenities: pool/spa, clubhouse, BBQ area and numerous parks close by.



Schools: Del Sur Elementary, Oak Valley Middle School, Del Norte High School. Design39 School (K-8 by lottery).



To schedule a showing, call/text Michael at 858-432-8979, or go to: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/waltershomemanagement



NOTE: All applications MUST be submitted via the property listing link on WaltersHomeManagement.com. Applications submitted on other websites are NOT affiliated with Walters Home Management and cannot be accepted.



