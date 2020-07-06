15573 Via Montecristo

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard fire pit parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

Available Now!



Prestigious Del Sur home with FREE SOLAR ELECTRICITY included in rent that will SAVE YOU $200 - $300 per month in utilities! Highly upgraded 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath, 2861 square foot home featuring entertainer's kitchen with huge granite serving island, SS appliances, large pantry & built-in refrigerator. Air conditioning and water softener makes life better! Gorgeous master suite with dual walk-in closets. Plenty of room for all to spread out and enjoy this amazing home. Relaxing courtyard, spa, fire pit and serene fountains add exterior ambiance. Epoxy floored garage with overhead storage. Again, this home has FREE SOLAR ELECTRICITY which means you will be saving $200-$300 per month on electricity bill.



A Davidson Community! A short walk to multiple parks, pools, and hiking trails.



Award Winning Poway Schools - Del Sur Elementary, Oak Valley Middle, and Del Norte High. This home also maps to the Design39 Campus!



Lots of community events for the kids and family!



Rent $4495 per month. Rent also includes regular landscape and jacuzzi/spa maintenance. Owner's FREE SOLAR ELECTRICITY system means you will be saving $200-$300 per month on electricity bill. All other utilities are tenant's responsibility.



Pet Policy - accepted with owner approval.



Application Process



$40 application fee per adult. All adults age 18 years and older must complete a rental application. All applicants must provide application package consisting of a photo ID, proof of income, and their application fee. Once all of these items are received we will process the applicants in a first come first served order.



Lease Signing Process



If applicants are approved by owner, Derrod Property Management will offer them a lease with general terms and conditions. If after review of these general lease terms and conditions the applicants want to proceed with the creation and signing of the lease, they will be required to pay Derrod Property Management a $200 non-refundable lease creation fee. If the applicants successfully sign the lease within 48 hours of being sent to them, the $200 non-refundable lease creation fee will be applied to the tenant's security deposit in full. If the tenants fail to sign the lease within 48 hours they will forfeit the lease creation fee and Derrod Property Management will retain the $200 for their time spent in preparing the requested lease that went unsigned by the applicants. Please know that the very last thing we want to do is take your $200 and not rent to approved applicants. If you are fully approved we want you!!! If approved applicants fail to sign the lease within 48 hours, Derrod Property Management reserves the right to move on to the next applicant in line.



For further information or to schedule a showing please contact



Derrod Properties

(619) 948-4029

CA BRE #02030517, #01396672, #01465422