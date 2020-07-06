All apartments in San Diego
Last updated October 13 2019 at 11:44 PM

15573 Via Montecristo

15573 Via Montecristo · No Longer Available
Location

15573 Via Montecristo, San Diego, CA 92127
Black Mountain Ranch

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
fire pit
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Available Now!

Prestigious Del Sur home with FREE SOLAR ELECTRICITY included in rent that will SAVE YOU $200 - $300 per month in utilities! Highly upgraded 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath, 2861 square foot home featuring entertainer's kitchen with huge granite serving island, SS appliances, large pantry & built-in refrigerator. Air conditioning and water softener makes life better! Gorgeous master suite with dual walk-in closets. Plenty of room for all to spread out and enjoy this amazing home. Relaxing courtyard, spa, fire pit and serene fountains add exterior ambiance. Epoxy floored garage with overhead storage. Again, this home has FREE SOLAR ELECTRICITY which means you will be saving $200-$300 per month on electricity bill.

A Davidson Community! A short walk to multiple parks, pools, and hiking trails.

Award Winning Poway Schools - Del Sur Elementary, Oak Valley Middle, and Del Norte High. This home also maps to the Design39 Campus!

Lots of community events for the kids and family!

Rent $4495 per month. Rent also includes regular landscape and jacuzzi/spa maintenance. Owner's FREE SOLAR ELECTRICITY system means you will be saving $200-$300 per month on electricity bill. All other utilities are tenant's responsibility.

Pet Policy - accepted with owner approval.

Application Process

$40 application fee per adult. All adults age 18 years and older must complete a rental application. All applicants must provide application package consisting of a photo ID, proof of income, and their application fee. Once all of these items are received we will process the applicants in a first come first served order.

Lease Signing Process

If applicants are approved by owner, Derrod Property Management will offer them a lease with general terms and conditions. If after review of these general lease terms and conditions the applicants want to proceed with the creation and signing of the lease, they will be required to pay Derrod Property Management a $200 non-refundable lease creation fee. If the applicants successfully sign the lease within 48 hours of being sent to them, the $200 non-refundable lease creation fee will be applied to the tenant's security deposit in full. If the tenants fail to sign the lease within 48 hours they will forfeit the lease creation fee and Derrod Property Management will retain the $200 for their time spent in preparing the requested lease that went unsigned by the applicants. Please know that the very last thing we want to do is take your $200 and not rent to approved applicants. If you are fully approved we want you!!! If approved applicants fail to sign the lease within 48 hours, Derrod Property Management reserves the right to move on to the next applicant in line.

For further information or to schedule a showing please contact

Derrod Properties
(619) 948-4029
CA BRE #02030517, #01396672, #01465422

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15573 Via Montecristo have any available units?
15573 Via Montecristo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 15573 Via Montecristo have?
Some of 15573 Via Montecristo's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15573 Via Montecristo currently offering any rent specials?
15573 Via Montecristo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15573 Via Montecristo pet-friendly?
Yes, 15573 Via Montecristo is pet friendly.
Does 15573 Via Montecristo offer parking?
Yes, 15573 Via Montecristo offers parking.
Does 15573 Via Montecristo have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15573 Via Montecristo does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15573 Via Montecristo have a pool?
Yes, 15573 Via Montecristo has a pool.
Does 15573 Via Montecristo have accessible units?
No, 15573 Via Montecristo does not have accessible units.
Does 15573 Via Montecristo have units with dishwashers?
No, 15573 Via Montecristo does not have units with dishwashers.

