San Diego, CA
1555 Bridgeview Drive
Last updated August 31 2019 at 10:54 AM

1555 Bridgeview Drive

1555 Bridgeview Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1555 Bridgeview Drive, San Diego, CA 92105
City Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
1555 Bridgeview Drive Available 09/01/19 AVAILABLE September 1st! Clean, Bright and Quiet Neighborhood- 8 Minute Drive to Downtown! - This BEAUTIFUL town home is located in a GREAT neighborhood. You will feel right at home with your private fenced-in yard and patio space with a pergola to hang lights. This home's high ceilings, hardwood floors, and large bright windows throughout give it an open-airy feel. Some unique features include a fireplace, personal laundry room, exposed beams, and built in storage/shelving. The master bedroom has a walk in closet and private bathroom. An attached 1 car garage can be used for parking or for extra storage.

New appliances include refrigerator and washer/dryer.

PET FRIENDLY!!
1 Pet Allowed. Dogs allowed up to 40 lbs with breed restrictions.

OPEN SHOWING: Saturday, August 17th 1:30 pm-3:00 pm

For more information on this rental and other rentals please visit out website at
www.helmmanagement.com

or contact Morgan (619) 589-6222 x 123

(RLNE5083286)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1555 Bridgeview Drive have any available units?
1555 Bridgeview Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1555 Bridgeview Drive have?
Some of 1555 Bridgeview Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1555 Bridgeview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1555 Bridgeview Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1555 Bridgeview Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1555 Bridgeview Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1555 Bridgeview Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1555 Bridgeview Drive offers parking.
Does 1555 Bridgeview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1555 Bridgeview Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1555 Bridgeview Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1555 Bridgeview Drive has a pool.
Does 1555 Bridgeview Drive have accessible units?
No, 1555 Bridgeview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1555 Bridgeview Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1555 Bridgeview Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
