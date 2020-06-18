Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

1555 Bridgeview Drive Available 09/01/19 AVAILABLE September 1st! Clean, Bright and Quiet Neighborhood- 8 Minute Drive to Downtown! - This BEAUTIFUL town home is located in a GREAT neighborhood. You will feel right at home with your private fenced-in yard and patio space with a pergola to hang lights. This home's high ceilings, hardwood floors, and large bright windows throughout give it an open-airy feel. Some unique features include a fireplace, personal laundry room, exposed beams, and built in storage/shelving. The master bedroom has a walk in closet and private bathroom. An attached 1 car garage can be used for parking or for extra storage.



New appliances include refrigerator and washer/dryer.



PET FRIENDLY!!

1 Pet Allowed. Dogs allowed up to 40 lbs with breed restrictions.



OPEN SHOWING: Saturday, August 17th 1:30 pm-3:00 pm



For more information on this rental and other rentals please visit out website at

www.helmmanagement.com



or contact Morgan (619) 589-6222 x 123



