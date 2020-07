Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage gym racquetball court sauna

Great 1 bedroom, 2 bath condo located at Solara Lofts in Downtown. Unit comes with 2 side by side garaged parking spaces, along with guest garaged parking. Across the street from Cal Western School of Law. Close to the 5 freeway entrance. Complex has gym, sauna and racquetball court. Additional 4x6x8 caged storage.