All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 15078 Avenida Venusto #208.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
15078 Avenida Venusto #208
Last updated February 22 2020 at 12:34 PM

15078 Avenida Venusto #208

15078 Avenida Venusto · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Rancho Bernardo
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

15078 Avenida Venusto, San Diego, CA 92128
Rancho Bernardo

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
pool
hot tub
tennis court
***NEW LISTING: Nice UPSTAIRS 2bd/1ba Condo in Carmel Trails Community!*** - This is a beautiful UPSTAIRS 2bd/1ba condo with a spacious floor plan, including generous bedroom sizes and a walk-in closet! The kitchen has granite countertops and stainless appliances. Indoor laundry includes a full-size washer/dryer. Water and trash included. GREAT location near Rancho Bernardo High and Bernardo Heights Middle School! Close to stores, restaurants, and entertainment. Recreational amenities include a fitness center, swimming pool/spa, and tennis.

Text Mike at 858-432-8979 -OR- schedule a showing online: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/waltershomemanagement

NOTE: All applications MUST be submitted via the property listing link on WaltersHomeManagement.com. Applications submitted on other websites are NOT affiliated with Walters Home Management and cannot be accepted.

WALTERS HOME MANAGEMENT IS THE ONLY AUTHORIZED AGENT CONTRACTED TO REPRESENT THE OWNER OF THIS PROPERTY.
CA DRE#01255583

(RLNE4673163)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15078 Avenida Venusto #208 have any available units?
15078 Avenida Venusto #208 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 15078 Avenida Venusto #208 have?
Some of 15078 Avenida Venusto #208's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15078 Avenida Venusto #208 currently offering any rent specials?
15078 Avenida Venusto #208 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15078 Avenida Venusto #208 pet-friendly?
No, 15078 Avenida Venusto #208 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 15078 Avenida Venusto #208 offer parking?
No, 15078 Avenida Venusto #208 does not offer parking.
Does 15078 Avenida Venusto #208 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15078 Avenida Venusto #208 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15078 Avenida Venusto #208 have a pool?
Yes, 15078 Avenida Venusto #208 has a pool.
Does 15078 Avenida Venusto #208 have accessible units?
No, 15078 Avenida Venusto #208 does not have accessible units.
Does 15078 Avenida Venusto #208 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15078 Avenida Venusto #208 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Solstice Apartment Homes
7240 El Cajon Boulevard
San Diego, CA 92115
Greenfield Village
5540 Ocean Gate Ln
San Diego, CA 92154
eaves Rancho Penasquitos
10024 Paseo Montril
San Diego, CA 92129
40th Street
4530 40th St
San Diego, CA 92116
Cleveland House
4201 Cleveland Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
Pinnacle on the Park
424 15th St Suite 100
San Diego, CA 92101
Village Square
8683 Via Mallorca
San Diego, CA 92037
Shift Apartments
1501 Island Ave
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University