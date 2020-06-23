15078 Avenida Venusto #208

Amenities

***NEW LISTING: Nice UPSTAIRS 2bd/1ba Condo in Carmel Trails Community!*** - This is a beautiful UPSTAIRS 2bd/1ba condo with a spacious floor plan, including generous bedroom sizes and a walk-in closet! The kitchen has granite countertops and stainless appliances. Indoor laundry includes a full-size washer/dryer. Water and trash included. GREAT location near Rancho Bernardo High and Bernardo Heights Middle School! Close to stores, restaurants, and entertainment. Recreational amenities include a fitness center, swimming pool/spa, and tennis.



Text Mike at 858-432-8979 -OR- schedule a showing online: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/waltershomemanagement



NOTE: All applications MUST be submitted via the property listing link on WaltersHomeManagement.com. Applications submitted on other websites are NOT affiliated with Walters Home Management and cannot be accepted.



