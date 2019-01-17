14954 Avenida Venusto

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/994c06500c ---- This upgraded home is a quiet end unit with tranquil outdoor space perfect for enjoying San Diego sunsets. An open layout, high quality finishes, and obvious pride of ownership along with a competitive monthly rent round out this single-level home. Complimented by amazing HOA amenities including a pool, gym, spa, and sauna, this home won?t be available for long. Schedule a tour! Features: - Clean inside and out & very well maintained. - The cul-de-sac adds to the quiet and tranquil feeling. - Recently remodeled with high quality finishes! - Great schools that are highly sought after. - Single story end unit home. - Granite throughout the home creates a very cohesive aesthetic. - Bedroom on the ground level. - Master bathroom attached to the large master bedroom. - Master has extra large closet. - Dual master bedrooms / baths. - Attached bathrooms for each bedroom. - The kitchen has granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, deep sink, and stainless steel sink. - The home also has fresh paint, double paned windows, and tons of indoor storage. - HOA aids in excellent curb appeal! - HOA community: Carmel Trails - HOA amenities: pool, spa, sauna, gym, tennis court, BBQ / picnic area. - The backyard / exterior has: tranquil environment, fenced yard, patio, overhang for shade. - Laundry: Washer & Dryer included in home. Electric dryer setup. - HVAC: central A/C, ceiling fans in each bedroom, central heat. Note: See terms below for appliances included. Terms: - Showings by appointment only. Don?t disturb occupants. - Lease term: 12 month. - Pets: No Dogs. Cats considered on case by case basis. Extra $500 security deposit per pet. Extra $25 rent per month per pet. - Security deposit required up front, amount is equal to one month rent. - Security deposit will be held in: broker\'s trust account. - Year built: 1988. - Appliances included: Fridge, Oven / Range, Dishwasher, Microwave, Washer, Dryer. - If appliances break or stop working due to normal wear and tear, all appliances named above will be maintained by owner. Tenant is responsible for tenant damage. - Landscaping: Tenant will maintain all landscaping except common areas, and which will be maintained by the HOA. - All utilities / services to be paid by tenant except Owner will pay for HOA which includes water, trash and sewer. - Parking rules: 1 covered parking spot (c168), 1 uncovered parking spot (u168). Additional lease notes: - If tenants use fireplace, it must be professionally cleaned before moving out and a receipt from a cleaning company must be provided. - Tenants are responsible for cost of replacing HOA fob/key if it is lost. - Only propane BBQs allowed in patio. - No smoking inside, on patio, or in common areas. - Alarm is hardwired to the home. Tenant can contact provider to set up service. - Washer/dryer are included, but different models from the listing photos. - HOA Rules: s agent to verify. Home will be delivered in same condition as during showings, unless future changes are given in writing from FGPM.