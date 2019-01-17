All apartments in San Diego
14954 Avenida Venusto

14954 Avenida Venusto · No Longer Available
Location

14954 Avenida Venusto, San Diego, CA 92128
Rancho Bernardo

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
sauna
tennis court
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/994c06500c ---- This upgraded home is a quiet end unit with tranquil outdoor space perfect for enjoying San Diego sunsets. An open layout, high quality finishes, and obvious pride of ownership along with a competitive monthly rent round out this single-level home. Complimented by amazing HOA amenities including a pool, gym, spa, and sauna, this home won?t be available for long. Schedule a tour! Features: - Clean inside and out & very well maintained. - The cul-de-sac adds to the quiet and tranquil feeling. - Recently remodeled with high quality finishes! - Great schools that are highly sought after. - Single story end unit home. - Granite throughout the home creates a very cohesive aesthetic. - Bedroom on the ground level. - Master bathroom attached to the large master bedroom. - Master has extra large closet. - Dual master bedrooms / baths. - Attached bathrooms for each bedroom. - The kitchen has granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, deep sink, and stainless steel sink. - The home also has fresh paint, double paned windows, and tons of indoor storage. - HOA aids in excellent curb appeal! - HOA community: Carmel Trails - HOA amenities: pool, spa, sauna, gym, tennis court, BBQ / picnic area. - The backyard / exterior has: tranquil environment, fenced yard, patio, overhang for shade. - Laundry: Washer & Dryer included in home. Electric dryer setup. - HVAC: central A/C, ceiling fans in each bedroom, central heat. Note: See terms below for appliances included. Terms: - Showings by appointment only. Don?t disturb occupants. - Lease term: 12 month. - Pets: No Dogs. Cats considered on case by case basis. Extra $500 security deposit per pet. Extra $25 rent per month per pet. - Security deposit required up front, amount is equal to one month rent. - Security deposit will be held in: broker\'s trust account. - Year built: 1988. - Appliances included: Fridge, Oven / Range, Dishwasher, Microwave, Washer, Dryer. - If appliances break or stop working due to normal wear and tear, all appliances named above will be maintained by owner. Tenant is responsible for tenant damage. - Landscaping: Tenant will maintain all landscaping except common areas, and which will be maintained by the HOA. - All utilities / services to be paid by tenant except Owner will pay for HOA which includes water, trash and sewer. - Parking rules: 1 covered parking spot (c168), 1 uncovered parking spot (u168). Additional lease notes: - If tenants use fireplace, it must be professionally cleaned before moving out and a receipt from a cleaning company must be provided. - Tenants are responsible for cost of replacing HOA fob/key if it is lost. - Only propane BBQs allowed in patio. - No smoking inside, on patio, or in common areas. - Alarm is hardwired to the home. Tenant can contact provider to set up service. - Washer/dryer are included, but different models from the listing photos. - HOA Rules: s agent to verify. Home will be delivered in same condition as during showings, unless future changes are given in writing from FGPM.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14954 Avenida Venusto have any available units?
14954 Avenida Venusto doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 14954 Avenida Venusto have?
Some of 14954 Avenida Venusto's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14954 Avenida Venusto currently offering any rent specials?
14954 Avenida Venusto is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14954 Avenida Venusto pet-friendly?
Yes, 14954 Avenida Venusto is pet friendly.
Does 14954 Avenida Venusto offer parking?
Yes, 14954 Avenida Venusto offers parking.
Does 14954 Avenida Venusto have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14954 Avenida Venusto offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14954 Avenida Venusto have a pool?
Yes, 14954 Avenida Venusto has a pool.
Does 14954 Avenida Venusto have accessible units?
No, 14954 Avenida Venusto does not have accessible units.
Does 14954 Avenida Venusto have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14954 Avenida Venusto has units with dishwashers.
