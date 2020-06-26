All apartments in San Diego
1477 Sunset Cliffs Blvd.

1477 Sunset Cliffs Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1477 Sunset Cliffs Boulevard, San Diego, CA 92107
Ocean Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
cats allowed
parking
range
refrigerator
Ocean Beach Duplex for Rent - Large quiet 1 bedroom 1 bath duplex for rent in Ocean Beach. This unit includes refrigerator, stove, washer and dryer. There are two assigned parking spaces with additional street parking available. Being on the quiet side of OB, still puts you within walking blocks of Newport Ave business district and two blocks from surfing or watching the sunsets at Sunset Cliffs Beach. Hardwood floors, plenty of windows keep the inside cool but being the back unit will keep the inside quiet.

DRE 01197438

(RLNE4139947)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1477 Sunset Cliffs Blvd. have any available units?
1477 Sunset Cliffs Blvd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1477 Sunset Cliffs Blvd. have?
Some of 1477 Sunset Cliffs Blvd.'s amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and cats allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1477 Sunset Cliffs Blvd. currently offering any rent specials?
1477 Sunset Cliffs Blvd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1477 Sunset Cliffs Blvd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1477 Sunset Cliffs Blvd. is pet friendly.
Does 1477 Sunset Cliffs Blvd. offer parking?
Yes, 1477 Sunset Cliffs Blvd. offers parking.
Does 1477 Sunset Cliffs Blvd. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1477 Sunset Cliffs Blvd. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1477 Sunset Cliffs Blvd. have a pool?
No, 1477 Sunset Cliffs Blvd. does not have a pool.
Does 1477 Sunset Cliffs Blvd. have accessible units?
No, 1477 Sunset Cliffs Blvd. does not have accessible units.
Does 1477 Sunset Cliffs Blvd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1477 Sunset Cliffs Blvd. does not have units with dishwashers.
