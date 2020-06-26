1477 Sunset Cliffs Blvd.

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed pet friendly

Ocean Beach Duplex for Rent - Large quiet 1 bedroom 1 bath duplex for rent in Ocean Beach. This unit includes refrigerator, stove, washer and dryer. There are two assigned parking spaces with additional street parking available. Being on the quiet side of OB, still puts you within walking blocks of Newport Ave business district and two blocks from surfing or watching the sunsets at Sunset Cliffs Beach. Hardwood floors, plenty of windows keep the inside cool but being the back unit will keep the inside quiet.



DRE 01197438



(RLNE4139947)