/
San Diego, CA
/
14718 Carmel Ridge Road
Last updated June 27 2019 at 2:24 AM

14718 Carmel Ridge Road

14718 Carmel Ridge Road · No Longer Available
Location

14718 Carmel Ridge Road, San Diego, CA 92128
Carmel Mountain

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Available July 1st! Don't Miss Out On This Wonderful 4 Bedroom Home In The Carmel Mountain Ranch Community. Quiet Street & Breathtaking Panoramic Open Space & Mountain Views In The Private Backyard. NEWER LAMINATE FLOORS THROUGHOUT HOUSE, ZERO CARPET & Vaulted Ceilings. Two Way Fireplace In Living Room & Family Room, Open Kitchen Features Granite Counter Tops. Award winning Poway Unified Schools & Located Walking Distance To Shopping, Parks & Schools. Landscaper Included, No Smoking, No Animals.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14718 Carmel Ridge Road have any available units?
14718 Carmel Ridge Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 14718 Carmel Ridge Road have?
Some of 14718 Carmel Ridge Road's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14718 Carmel Ridge Road currently offering any rent specials?
14718 Carmel Ridge Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14718 Carmel Ridge Road pet-friendly?
No, 14718 Carmel Ridge Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 14718 Carmel Ridge Road offer parking?
Yes, 14718 Carmel Ridge Road offers parking.
Does 14718 Carmel Ridge Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14718 Carmel Ridge Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14718 Carmel Ridge Road have a pool?
No, 14718 Carmel Ridge Road does not have a pool.
Does 14718 Carmel Ridge Road have accessible units?
No, 14718 Carmel Ridge Road does not have accessible units.
Does 14718 Carmel Ridge Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14718 Carmel Ridge Road has units with dishwashers.
