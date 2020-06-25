14718 Carmel Ridge Road

Amenities

Available July 1st! Don't Miss Out On This Wonderful 4 Bedroom Home In The Carmel Mountain Ranch Community. Quiet Street & Breathtaking Panoramic Open Space & Mountain Views In The Private Backyard. NEWER LAMINATE FLOORS THROUGHOUT HOUSE, ZERO CARPET & Vaulted Ceilings. Two Way Fireplace In Living Room & Family Room, Open Kitchen Features Granite Counter Tops. Award winning Poway Unified Schools & Located Walking Distance To Shopping, Parks & Schools. Landscaper Included, No Smoking, No Animals.