Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
1450 Cactusridge Street
Last updated October 3 2019 at 10:08 AM

1450 Cactusridge Street

1450 Cactusridge Street · No Longer Available
Location

1450 Cactusridge Street, San Diego, CA 92105
City Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
Absolutely gorgeous unit that is rarely on the market! 3 bedroom + Loft and attached garage - Absolutely gorgeous unit that is rarely on the market!
Townhome with yard and attached garage!
3 bedroom + Loft and attached garage
Great community, Great location! Few minutes away from downtown!
Easy freeway access and yet quiet.

3 bedroom 2 baths with master suite on the first floor
Exceptional high ceiling with Skylight thru out helps to keep the utility bills low
Laminated wood flooring thru out
Upgraded kitchen with lots of cabinets
Laundry room with full size washer and dryer

Great community offers tot lot and swimming pool
Have to see to appreciate all!
Please call to schedule time to check out this great home!

*PLEASE CALL THE OFFICE FOR THE CORRECT APPLICATION*

(RLNE1937177)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1450 Cactusridge Street have any available units?
1450 Cactusridge Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1450 Cactusridge Street have?
Some of 1450 Cactusridge Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1450 Cactusridge Street currently offering any rent specials?
1450 Cactusridge Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1450 Cactusridge Street pet-friendly?
No, 1450 Cactusridge Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 1450 Cactusridge Street offer parking?
Yes, 1450 Cactusridge Street offers parking.
Does 1450 Cactusridge Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1450 Cactusridge Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1450 Cactusridge Street have a pool?
Yes, 1450 Cactusridge Street has a pool.
Does 1450 Cactusridge Street have accessible units?
No, 1450 Cactusridge Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1450 Cactusridge Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1450 Cactusridge Street does not have units with dishwashers.
