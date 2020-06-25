All apartments in San Diego
1445 Edgemont St

1445 Edgemont St · No Longer Available
Location

1445 Edgemont St, San Diego, CA 92102
South Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Stunning 3B/2.5BA Twinhome w/ Panoramic Views, W/D & Reserved Parking! - AVAILABLE NOW!

*Property is staged with furniture but will be leased unfurnished.

Stunning 3B/2.5BA twinhome available for lease in South Park featuring 1662 SF of living space over three levels. This beautifully upgraded property boasts:
-Panoramic canyon views from one of three decks at the property!
-Around the corner from 30th Street in South Park w/ cafes, restaurants & nightlife. Quick drive to Downtown San Diego or North Park
-Garage plus driveway space--never worry about parking!
-Spacious living & dining area w/ decorative fireplace
-Upgraded kitchen w/ granite countertops, custom cabinets & all stainless steel appliances!
-Master suite on its own top level w/ huge closet & attached bathroom featuring oversized granite countertop vanity w/ dual sinks & custom stall shower
-Large guest bedroom w/ private deck & second guest bedroom downstairs
-Full guest bathroom plus half bathroom for convenience
-Washer/dryer provided!
-Central heat throughout

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement

SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA
- NO CO-SIGNERS
- Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee
- Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household
- We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date
- If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
- FURNISHED: No
- DEPOSIT: $3275
- WASHER/DRYER: W/D provided!
- A/C: No
- PET RESTRICTIONS: Sorry, no pets allowed. FIRM.
- VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KXxknuTSiPs
- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement

HOW TO APPLY
1. View the property
2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)
3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"
4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents
5. Pay the application fee

MORE INFORMATION
- AREA INFORMATION: South Park
- FLOORING: Carpet & tile
- PARKING: Garage plus driveway
- PROPERTY TYPE: Twinhome
- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash
- GARDENER INCLUDED: No
- YARD: No, multiple decks & patio!
- YEAR BUILT: 1982

APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult
- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days
- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year
- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: Tenant must water front yard and front planter box weekly
- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability

Good Life Property Management, Inc.
CalBRE #01929564

Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.

*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4943269)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1445 Edgemont St have any available units?
1445 Edgemont St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1445 Edgemont St have?
Some of 1445 Edgemont St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1445 Edgemont St currently offering any rent specials?
1445 Edgemont St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1445 Edgemont St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1445 Edgemont St is pet friendly.
Does 1445 Edgemont St offer parking?
Yes, 1445 Edgemont St offers parking.
Does 1445 Edgemont St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1445 Edgemont St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1445 Edgemont St have a pool?
No, 1445 Edgemont St does not have a pool.
Does 1445 Edgemont St have accessible units?
No, 1445 Edgemont St does not have accessible units.
Does 1445 Edgemont St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1445 Edgemont St has units with dishwashers.
