1445 Edgemont St

Stunning 3B/2.5BA Twinhome w/ Panoramic Views, W/D & Reserved Parking! - AVAILABLE NOW!
*Property is staged with furniture but will be leased unfurnished.
Stunning 3B/2.5BA twinhome available for lease in South Park featuring 1662 SF of living space over three levels. This beautifully upgraded property boasts:
-Panoramic canyon views from one of three decks at the property!
-Around the corner from 30th Street in South Park w/ cafes, restaurants & nightlife. Quick drive to Downtown San Diego or North Park
-Garage plus driveway space--never worry about parking!
-Spacious living & dining area w/ decorative fireplace
-Upgraded kitchen w/ granite countertops, custom cabinets & all stainless steel appliances!
-Master suite on its own top level w/ huge closet & attached bathroom featuring oversized granite countertop vanity w/ dual sinks & custom stall shower
-Large guest bedroom w/ private deck & second guest bedroom downstairs
-Full guest bathroom plus half bathroom for convenience
-Washer/dryer provided!
-Central heat throughout
SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement
SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA
- NO CO-SIGNERS
- Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee
- Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household
- We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date
- If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in
FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
- FURNISHED: No
- DEPOSIT: $3275
- WASHER/DRYER: W/D provided!
- A/C: No
- PET RESTRICTIONS: Sorry, no pets allowed. FIRM.
- VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KXxknuTSiPs
HOW TO APPLY
1. View the property
2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)
3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"
4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents
5. Pay the application fee
MORE INFORMATION
- AREA INFORMATION: South Park
- FLOORING: Carpet & tile
- PARKING: Garage plus driveway
- PROPERTY TYPE: Twinhome
- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash
- GARDENER INCLUDED: No
- YARD: No, multiple decks & patio!
- YEAR BUILT: 1982
APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult
- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days
- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year
- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: Tenant must water front yard and front planter box weekly
- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability
Good Life Property Management, Inc.
CalBRE #01929564
Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.
*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*
No Pets Allowed
