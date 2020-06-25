1445 Edgemont St

Amenities

Stunning 3B/2.5BA Twinhome w/ Panoramic Views, W/D & Reserved Parking! - AVAILABLE NOW!



*Property is staged with furniture but will be leased unfurnished.



Stunning 3B/2.5BA twinhome available for lease in South Park featuring 1662 SF of living space over three levels. This beautifully upgraded property boasts:

-Panoramic canyon views from one of three decks at the property!

-Around the corner from 30th Street in South Park w/ cafes, restaurants & nightlife. Quick drive to Downtown San Diego or North Park

-Garage plus driveway space--never worry about parking!

-Spacious living & dining area w/ decorative fireplace

-Upgraded kitchen w/ granite countertops, custom cabinets & all stainless steel appliances!

-Master suite on its own top level w/ huge closet & attached bathroom featuring oversized granite countertop vanity w/ dual sinks & custom stall shower

-Large guest bedroom w/ private deck & second guest bedroom downstairs

-Full guest bathroom plus half bathroom for convenience

-Washer/dryer provided!

-Central heat throughout



SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:

https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement



SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA

- NO CO-SIGNERS

- Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee

- Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household

- We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date

- If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in



FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

- FURNISHED: No

- DEPOSIT: $3275

- WASHER/DRYER: W/D provided!

- A/C: No

- PET RESTRICTIONS: Sorry, no pets allowed. FIRM.

- VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KXxknuTSiPs

HOW TO APPLY

1. View the property

2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)

3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"

4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents

5. Pay the application fee



MORE INFORMATION

- AREA INFORMATION: South Park

- FLOORING: Carpet & tile

- PARKING: Garage plus driveway

- PROPERTY TYPE: Twinhome

- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash

- GARDENER INCLUDED: No

- YARD: No, multiple decks & patio!

- YEAR BUILT: 1982



APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES

- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult

- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days

- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year

- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: Tenant must water front yard and front planter box weekly

- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability



Good Life Property Management, Inc.

CalBRE #01929564



Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.



*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*



(RLNE4943269)