Amenities

in unit laundry garage carpet oven refrigerator

Great duplex unit that lives like a single family home. Perfect location on a tree lined street with an easy walk to the best shops and restaurants in the heart of Pacific Beach and minutes to the best beaches. Quick drive to the freeway and only 15 minutes to downtown or the airport. New paint, carpet and washer dryer. Tandem off street parking as well as a shared 2 car garage. Private fenced yard.