1420 West Thorn Street

STUNNING 180 degree hillside panoramic view that includes: Downtown, San Diego Bay, Coronado, Pt. Loma and the Pacific Ocean - you can see the Coronado Island chain off Mexico’s Baja coast! Minutes from Downtown, Little Italy & Old Town; everywhere else fast & easy via very close access to multiple freeways. This newly refurbished 1920’s era Spanish Classic home is centrally located in South Mission Hills and features a total of 1540sf, 2 bdrm, 2 bath and has recently been completely refurbished. Expansive view living room with high ceiling with adjoining dining room is perfect for entertaining. Use the light/bright view room off of the dining room as an office or a 3rd bedroom for a small child... Refinished hardwood floors throughout, new paint inside and out, and new blinds in every room. Both bathrooms feature style/period appropriate brand new floor and wall tile, vanities, toilets and fixtures. The kitchen features new granite countertops, tile floor and stainless steel kitchen appliances. Enjoy the convenience of new LG stacking high efficiency washer and dryer in the unit. This elegant home also features a new whole house water filtration system with delicious/healthy water from every tap, as well as central heating and air conditioning. One car garage with expansive lower level storage room.

Gardener included.



DRE 01197438



Rental Terms: Rent: $3,595, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $3,500, Available 2/5/20



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.