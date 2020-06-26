All apartments in San Diego
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
1420 West Thorn Street
Last updated February 22 2020 at 1:04 AM

1420 West Thorn Street

1420 West Thorn Street · No Longer Available
Location

1420 West Thorn Street, San Diego, CA 92103
Midtown

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
STUNNING 180 degree hillside panoramic view that includes: Downtown, San Diego Bay, Coronado, Pt. Loma and the Pacific Ocean - you can see the Coronado Island chain off Mexico’s Baja coast! Minutes from Downtown, Little Italy & Old Town; everywhere else fast & easy via very close access to multiple freeways. This newly refurbished 1920’s era Spanish Classic home is centrally located in South Mission Hills and features a total of 1540sf, 2 bdrm, 2 bath and has recently been completely refurbished. Expansive view living room with high ceiling with adjoining dining room is perfect for entertaining. Use the light/bright view room off of the dining room as an office or a 3rd bedroom for a small child... Refinished hardwood floors throughout, new paint inside and out, and new blinds in every room. Both bathrooms feature style/period appropriate brand new floor and wall tile, vanities, toilets and fixtures. The kitchen features new granite countertops, tile floor and stainless steel kitchen appliances. Enjoy the convenience of new LG stacking high efficiency washer and dryer in the unit. This elegant home also features a new whole house water filtration system with delicious/healthy water from every tap, as well as central heating and air conditioning. One car garage with expansive lower level storage room.
Gardener included.

DRE 01197438

Rental Terms: Rent: $3,595, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $3,500, Available 2/5/20

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1420 West Thorn Street have any available units?
1420 West Thorn Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1420 West Thorn Street have?
Some of 1420 West Thorn Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1420 West Thorn Street currently offering any rent specials?
1420 West Thorn Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1420 West Thorn Street pet-friendly?
No, 1420 West Thorn Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 1420 West Thorn Street offer parking?
Yes, 1420 West Thorn Street offers parking.
Does 1420 West Thorn Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1420 West Thorn Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1420 West Thorn Street have a pool?
No, 1420 West Thorn Street does not have a pool.
Does 1420 West Thorn Street have accessible units?
No, 1420 West Thorn Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1420 West Thorn Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1420 West Thorn Street does not have units with dishwashers.
