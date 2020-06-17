All apartments in San Diego
14104 Stoney Gate Place
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

14104 Stoney Gate Place

14104 Stoney Gate Place · No Longer Available
Location

14104 Stoney Gate Place, San Diego, CA 92128
Carmel Mountain

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
14104 Stoney Gate Place Available 06/22/20 Carmel Mountain Ranch - Golf Course View - - Two Story House
- 3 Br, 2.5 BA, 1539 S.F.
- Granite Counters in Kitchen
- Golf Course View
- Vaulted Ceilings
- Wood Floors & Carpeting

- PARKING: 2-Car Garage
- UTILITIES: Trash Included
- APPLIANCES: Refrigerator & Washer/Dryer

Application Fee: Non-Refundable - $35/applicant (One application required per tenant over the age of 18)

Feel free to contact our office for more information or to schedule a viewing:
Logan Family Properties
(858) 695-0123

*Please drive by the property first before calling for a showing to make sure you like the area and the property suits your needs.*

**Due to the amazing amount of SPAM on Craigslist and from other sites, we request that all responses include a contact phone number. Thanks!**

For a list of our available rentals, please check out our website!
LoganFamilyProperties.com/available-rentals.html

(RLNE2300536)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14104 Stoney Gate Place have any available units?
14104 Stoney Gate Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 14104 Stoney Gate Place have?
Some of 14104 Stoney Gate Place's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14104 Stoney Gate Place currently offering any rent specials?
14104 Stoney Gate Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14104 Stoney Gate Place pet-friendly?
No, 14104 Stoney Gate Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 14104 Stoney Gate Place offer parking?
Yes, 14104 Stoney Gate Place does offer parking.
Does 14104 Stoney Gate Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14104 Stoney Gate Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14104 Stoney Gate Place have a pool?
No, 14104 Stoney Gate Place does not have a pool.
Does 14104 Stoney Gate Place have accessible units?
No, 14104 Stoney Gate Place does not have accessible units.
Does 14104 Stoney Gate Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14104 Stoney Gate Place has units with dishwashers.
