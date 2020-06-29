All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 14051 Carmel Ridge Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
14051 Carmel Ridge Rd
Last updated February 10 2020 at 10:20 PM

14051 Carmel Ridge Rd

14051 Carmel Ridge Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Carmel Mountain
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

14051 Carmel Ridge Road, San Diego, CA 92128
Carmel Mountain

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
14051 Carmel Ridge Rd Available 03/09/20 ***NEW LISTING: Spacious 4 Bed in Carmel Mountain Ranch*** - Spacious two-story residence with tile and hardwood floors throughout living areas. Formal living and dining rooms, family room with fireplace are adjacent to the open kitchen, complete with nook area. Vaulted ceilings create a spacious interior feel. Master suite has a large double vanity, walk-in closet, and panoramic views. Schools: Shoal Creek Elementary, Bernardo Heights Middle, Rancho Bernardo High. Sorry, the owner says no pets.

To schedule a showing, call/text Mike at 858-432-8979, or go to: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/waltershomemanagement

NOTE: All applications MUST be submitted via the property listing link on WaltersHomeManagement.com. Applications submitted on other websites are NOT affiliated with Walters Home Management and cannot be accepted.

WALTERS HOME MANAGEMENT IS THE ONLY AUTHORIZED AGENT CONTRACTED TO REPRESENT THE OWNER OF THIS PROPERTY.
CA DRE#01255583

(RLNE3317551)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14051 Carmel Ridge Rd have any available units?
14051 Carmel Ridge Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 14051 Carmel Ridge Rd have?
Some of 14051 Carmel Ridge Rd's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14051 Carmel Ridge Rd currently offering any rent specials?
14051 Carmel Ridge Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14051 Carmel Ridge Rd pet-friendly?
No, 14051 Carmel Ridge Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 14051 Carmel Ridge Rd offer parking?
No, 14051 Carmel Ridge Rd does not offer parking.
Does 14051 Carmel Ridge Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14051 Carmel Ridge Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14051 Carmel Ridge Rd have a pool?
No, 14051 Carmel Ridge Rd does not have a pool.
Does 14051 Carmel Ridge Rd have accessible units?
No, 14051 Carmel Ridge Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 14051 Carmel Ridge Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 14051 Carmel Ridge Rd does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

River Front
750 Camino de la Reina
San Diego, CA 92108
Agave Ridge Townhomes
7901 Harmarsh St
San Diego, CA 92123
Chateau Vue Apartments
2920 Clairemont Dr #14
San Diego, CA 92117
Pacific Point
768 Hollister St
San Diego, CA 92154
Ava Cortez Hill
1399 9th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Avalon La Jolla Colony
7205 Charmant Dr
San Diego, CA 92122
Villa Bahia
2307 E Beyer Blvd
San Diego, CA 92173
Mira Bella Apartments
3455 Kearny Villa Rd
San Diego, CA 92123

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University