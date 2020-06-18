Amenities
Homes Management - 4 Bed, 2.5 Bath House in Rancho Peasquitos -
13772 Paseo Zaldivar
San Diego, CA 92129
Lovely 2-story home with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and a 2-car garage. Living room, family room with quaint curving fireplace. Newer remodeled kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Laundry room with washer/dryer. Fenced backyard. Located in Rancho Peasquitos, just west of the 15 and north of the 56 freeways. Please drive by the property and make an appointment today!
If you would like to sign up for one of our upcoming tours, please visit our website and click the "Schedule Showing" button from the property page!
https://www.homesmanagement.net/vacancies/
-No pets
-No Subletting or Co-Signers
-We require renters insurance
(RLNE3403037)