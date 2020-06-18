All apartments in San Diego
13772 Paseo Zaldivar
Last updated June 25 2019 at 9:35 AM

13772 Paseo Zaldivar

13772 Paseo Zaldivar · No Longer Available
Location

13772 Paseo Zaldivar, San Diego, CA 92129
Rancho Penasquitos

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Homes Management - 4 Bed, 2.5 Bath House in Rancho Peasquitos -

13772 Paseo Zaldivar
San Diego, CA 92129

Lovely 2-story home with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and a 2-car garage. Living room, family room with quaint curving fireplace. Newer remodeled kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Laundry room with washer/dryer. Fenced backyard. Located in Rancho Peasquitos, just west of the 15 and north of the 56 freeways. Please drive by the property and make an appointment today!

If you would like to sign up for one of our upcoming tours, please visit our website and click the "Schedule Showing" button from the property page!

https://www.homesmanagement.net/vacancies/

-No pets
-No Subletting or Co-Signers
-We require renters insurance

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3403037)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13772 Paseo Zaldivar have any available units?
13772 Paseo Zaldivar doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 13772 Paseo Zaldivar have?
Some of 13772 Paseo Zaldivar's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13772 Paseo Zaldivar currently offering any rent specials?
13772 Paseo Zaldivar is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13772 Paseo Zaldivar pet-friendly?
No, 13772 Paseo Zaldivar is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 13772 Paseo Zaldivar offer parking?
Yes, 13772 Paseo Zaldivar offers parking.
Does 13772 Paseo Zaldivar have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13772 Paseo Zaldivar offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13772 Paseo Zaldivar have a pool?
No, 13772 Paseo Zaldivar does not have a pool.
Does 13772 Paseo Zaldivar have accessible units?
No, 13772 Paseo Zaldivar does not have accessible units.
Does 13772 Paseo Zaldivar have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13772 Paseo Zaldivar has units with dishwashers.
