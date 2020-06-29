All apartments in San Diego
Last updated May 20 2020 at 1:37 PM

13584 Jadestone Way

13584 Jadestone Way · No Longer Available
Location

13584 Jadestone Way, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
13584 Jadestone Way Available 06/01/20 Gorgeous 3 Bedroom Townhouse! - Here we have a 3 bedroom 2.5 bath two-story townhouse. Approx. 1,550 sq. ft. featuring 2 car garage, beautiful wooden flooring downstairs, den, fireplace and more. Master bedroom features walk-in closet, private bath with dual-vanity. Refrigerator and A/C included. Exterior is as great as interior with nicely trimmed trees and private patio. Amenities in the community include pool and spa. Easy access to shops, restaurants, parks, freeways and top rated schools. Available early June. No pets allowed at this time.

Contact us today to schedule a showing. Due to remote working situations, phone calls to the office will NOT be returned. Emails only. We are conducting in-person showings at this time but using social distancing measures. Masks will be required. One showing at a time and the property's commonly used surfaces will be disinfected in between showings.

We would also be happy to do a virtual walkthrough or record a video walkthrough for you.

DRE #02035049

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2493475)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13584 Jadestone Way have any available units?
13584 Jadestone Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 13584 Jadestone Way have?
Some of 13584 Jadestone Way's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13584 Jadestone Way currently offering any rent specials?
13584 Jadestone Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13584 Jadestone Way pet-friendly?
No, 13584 Jadestone Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 13584 Jadestone Way offer parking?
Yes, 13584 Jadestone Way offers parking.
Does 13584 Jadestone Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13584 Jadestone Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13584 Jadestone Way have a pool?
Yes, 13584 Jadestone Way has a pool.
Does 13584 Jadestone Way have accessible units?
No, 13584 Jadestone Way does not have accessible units.
Does 13584 Jadestone Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 13584 Jadestone Way does not have units with dishwashers.

