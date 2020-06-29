13579 Hyacinth Hill Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly dog park parking pool garage internet access

Beautiful, 4 beds, 4-baths single-family home in the vibrant neighborhood of North City in San Diego.



The classic unfurnished interior features hardwood floors, high vaulted ceiling. The stunning kitchen with an island is complete with appliances such as a refrigerator, ovens, stove-top, microwave, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. Cozy and well-lit, the bedrooms are perfect for getting a good nights sleep. The bathrooms have shower stalls with clear glass doors, a bathtub, shower and bathtub combo partitioned by a curtain, vanity cabinet sinks surmounted by large mirrors, and functional toilets. Other appliances include an in-unit washer with dryer and for climate control centralized air conditioning and forced-air heating are installed.



The exterior features a patio, a fenced yard, and gazebo with chairs. An attached 2-car covered garage is included. The community features a shared pool. Sorry, pets are not allowed but are negotiable. Smoking is prohibited.



Tenants responsibilities are water, gas, trash, electricity, cable, internet, and landscaping. Landlord will handle the HOA fees.



Nearby Parks: Torrey Pines Dog Park, Timber Highlands Park, Los Penasquitos Canyon Preserve, and Carmel Creek Park.



Nearby Schools:

Solana Ranch Elementary - 0.41 mile, 9/10

Canyon Crest Academy - 0.52 mile, 10/10

Sycamore Ridge School - 1.23 mile, 8/10

Ashley Falls Elementary School - 1.43 mile, 9/10



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5277897)