Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
13579 Hyacinth Hill Way
Last updated March 17 2020 at 11:03 AM

13579 Hyacinth Hill Way

13579 Hyacinth Hills Way · No Longer Available
Location

13579 Hyacinth Hills Way, San Diego, CA 92130
North City

Amenities

Beautiful, 4 beds, 4-baths single-family home in the vibrant neighborhood of North City in San Diego.

The classic unfurnished interior features hardwood floors, high vaulted ceiling. The stunning kitchen with an island is complete with appliances such as a refrigerator, ovens, stove-top, microwave, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. Cozy and well-lit, the bedrooms are perfect for getting a good nights sleep. The bathrooms have shower stalls with clear glass doors, a bathtub, shower and bathtub combo partitioned by a curtain, vanity cabinet sinks surmounted by large mirrors, and functional toilets. Other appliances include an in-unit washer with dryer and for climate control centralized air conditioning and forced-air heating are installed.

The exterior features a patio, a fenced yard, and gazebo with chairs. An attached 2-car covered garage is included. The community features a shared pool. Sorry, pets are not allowed but are negotiable. Smoking is prohibited.

Tenants responsibilities are water, gas, trash, electricity, cable, internet, and landscaping. Landlord will handle the HOA fees.

Nearby Parks: Torrey Pines Dog Park, Timber Highlands Park, Los Penasquitos Canyon Preserve, and Carmel Creek Park.

Nearby Schools:
Solana Ranch Elementary - 0.41 mile, 9/10
Canyon Crest Academy - 0.52 mile, 10/10
Sycamore Ridge School - 1.23 mile, 8/10
Ashley Falls Elementary School - 1.43 mile, 9/10

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5277897)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13579 Hyacinth Hill Way have any available units?
13579 Hyacinth Hill Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 13579 Hyacinth Hill Way have?
Some of 13579 Hyacinth Hill Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13579 Hyacinth Hill Way currently offering any rent specials?
13579 Hyacinth Hill Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13579 Hyacinth Hill Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 13579 Hyacinth Hill Way is pet friendly.
Does 13579 Hyacinth Hill Way offer parking?
Yes, 13579 Hyacinth Hill Way offers parking.
Does 13579 Hyacinth Hill Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13579 Hyacinth Hill Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13579 Hyacinth Hill Way have a pool?
Yes, 13579 Hyacinth Hill Way has a pool.
Does 13579 Hyacinth Hill Way have accessible units?
No, 13579 Hyacinth Hill Way does not have accessible units.
Does 13579 Hyacinth Hill Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13579 Hyacinth Hill Way has units with dishwashers.
