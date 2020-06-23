All apartments in San Diego
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

13350 Tiverton Rd.

13350 Tiverton Road · No Longer Available
Location

13350 Tiverton Road, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
garage
tennis court
3 bedroom end unit townhome in Cambria - Here is a 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome with an attached 2 car garage in the sought after community of Cambria. Approx. 1600 sq ft. Home features high living room ceiling, mix of tile and hardwood, charming features with lots of natural light, private patio area, living room fireplace and more. Relax and enjoy community amenities which include 2 swimming pools, spas and 2 tennis courts. Centrally located in Carmel Valley and in close proximity to award winning schools. Just a short distance to shopping, dining and entertainment. Easy beach and freeway access. This location is perfect! No pets will be allowed. Please contact us today with any questions or if you would like to schedule an appointment to view this property. Available early February.

BRE# 02035049

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2524079)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

