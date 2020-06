Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pool bbq/grill

Nice clean second story 1 bedroom condo with private patio w/Barbecue. Location very convenient to Ted Williams/56 and I 15. New paint, carpet, toilet and blinds. Cleaned and ready to go. There is a couch in the living room, table and chairs in dining/living and some bed furniture that can stay.