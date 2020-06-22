All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 13212 Salmon River Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
13212 Salmon River Rd
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:44 AM

13212 Salmon River Rd

13212 Salmon River Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Rancho Penasquitos
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

13212 Salmon River Road, San Diego, CA 92129
Rancho Penasquitos

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
hot tub
Description

***MOVE IN SPECIAL*** Beautiful Casa Blanca Condo ***MOVE IN SPECIAL $300 OFF ONE MONTHS RENT*** Cozy first floor air-conditioned condo in beautiful Casa Blanca complex. This unit features laminate wood floors with modern vinyl in both baths. One bedroom on each side of living room enhances tenant privacy. Master bedroom with private bath and mirrored walk-in closet and second bedroom with mirrored closet is adjacent to second bath off hallway. Bathrooms and Bedrooms have been newly remodeled! Kitchen features granite tile countertops, new white appliances including refrigerator, gas range/oven, dishwasher, and stack washer dryer in laundry room next to kitchen. Also recessed lighting, newer fixtures, updated cabinetry throughout kitchen and baths, fireplace in living room, patio, one covered and one uncovered parking space, community pool and spa
$ 1,995 Per Month

Property Size: 927

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 2

Deposit: $1900
Amenities

Small Dogs Allowed
Cats Allowed
Dishwasher
Air Conditioning
Refrigerator
Range
Washer & Dryer
Pool
Patio
Balcony

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13212 Salmon River Rd have any available units?
13212 Salmon River Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 13212 Salmon River Rd have?
Some of 13212 Salmon River Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13212 Salmon River Rd currently offering any rent specials?
13212 Salmon River Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13212 Salmon River Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 13212 Salmon River Rd is pet friendly.
Does 13212 Salmon River Rd offer parking?
Yes, 13212 Salmon River Rd offers parking.
Does 13212 Salmon River Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13212 Salmon River Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13212 Salmon River Rd have a pool?
Yes, 13212 Salmon River Rd has a pool.
Does 13212 Salmon River Rd have accessible units?
No, 13212 Salmon River Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 13212 Salmon River Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13212 Salmon River Rd has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park Genesee
5550 Genesee Ct E
San Diego, CA 92111
IMT Sorrento Valley
11102 Caminito Alvarez
San Diego, CA 92126
Carmel Terrace
11540 Windcrest Ln
San Diego, CA 92128
Agave Ridge Townhomes
7901 Harmarsh St
San Diego, CA 92123
Vora Mission Gorge
4440 Twain Ave
San Diego, CA 92120
The Reserve At 4s Ranch
10411 Reserve Dr
San Diego, CA 92127
Sola
13385 Highlands Place
San Diego, CA 92130
Villa Bahia
2307 E Beyer Blvd
San Diego, CA 92173

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University