13212 Salmon River Rd

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool hot tub

Description



***MOVE IN SPECIAL*** Beautiful Casa Blanca Condo ***MOVE IN SPECIAL $300 OFF ONE MONTHS RENT*** Cozy first floor air-conditioned condo in beautiful Casa Blanca complex. This unit features laminate wood floors with modern vinyl in both baths. One bedroom on each side of living room enhances tenant privacy. Master bedroom with private bath and mirrored walk-in closet and second bedroom with mirrored closet is adjacent to second bath off hallway. Bathrooms and Bedrooms have been newly remodeled! Kitchen features granite tile countertops, new white appliances including refrigerator, gas range/oven, dishwasher, and stack washer dryer in laundry room next to kitchen. Also recessed lighting, newer fixtures, updated cabinetry throughout kitchen and baths, fireplace in living room, patio, one covered and one uncovered parking space, community pool and spa

$ 1,995 Per Month



Property Size: 927



Bedrooms: 2



Bathrooms: 2



Deposit: $1900

