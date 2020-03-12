All apartments in San Diego
13015 Caminito Bracho
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

13015 Caminito Bracho

13015 Caminito Bracho · No Longer Available
Location

13015 Caminito Bracho, San Diego, CA 92128
Rancho Bernardo

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Gorgeous Fully Furnished Home in Desirable 55+ Senior Community in Rancho Bernardo - SCHEDULE A SHOWING online by visiting
https://showmojo.com/l/48cfde300c
Or call 858-239-0600

Beautiful fully furnished home Available now to Jan 3, 2021; Rancho Bernardo Elegance and Sophistication in a beautiful park-like setting - 2 Bedroom, 2 bath, Single Story home located in the beautiful 55+ senior gated community of Chapala in Oaks North. This home is in excellent condition and is ready for you to arrive with just your suitcases as all of the modern conveniences are provided, including pots, pans, dishes, linens and towels. 1597 approximate sq. ft.; 2-car attached garage, lots of windows and storage. This unit has many impressive features such as outstanding golf course views, beautiful remodeled kitchen, large private patio area that is perfect for entertaining on those sunny San Diego evenings. There is a separate indoor laundry area that includes full sized washer and dryer! Other amenities include plantation shutters, gas fireplace, decorator paint, newer flooring, air conditioning, vaulted ceiling, and soft water system. The resident will have access to the Oaks North Community Center, swimming pool, tennis courts and other amenities. Landscape gardener is included in the rent. Important
NOTE: This is an active seniors community and requires the primary resident to be 55 years of age or older. The secondary resident may be 45 years of age or older. Upscale shopping, parks, and many beautiful amenities within walking distance. Close to the 15 freeway for an easy commute and conveniently located to nearby downtown RB. No pets and No smoking, please.

If you are interested, we suggest that you please drive by the property and confirm if the location and neighborhood meets your needs, then call San Diego Residential Property Management at 858-239-0600 to set an appointment to see the interior of the residence. To see the complete listings of all of our available properties visit our website at www.sandiegorpm.com

San Diego Residential Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property. Call San Diego Residential Property Management at 858-239-0600 to get additional information.

Cal-BRE# 01859951

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2383894)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13015 Caminito Bracho have any available units?
13015 Caminito Bracho doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 13015 Caminito Bracho have?
Some of 13015 Caminito Bracho's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13015 Caminito Bracho currently offering any rent specials?
13015 Caminito Bracho is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13015 Caminito Bracho pet-friendly?
No, 13015 Caminito Bracho is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 13015 Caminito Bracho offer parking?
Yes, 13015 Caminito Bracho offers parking.
Does 13015 Caminito Bracho have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13015 Caminito Bracho offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13015 Caminito Bracho have a pool?
Yes, 13015 Caminito Bracho has a pool.
Does 13015 Caminito Bracho have accessible units?
No, 13015 Caminito Bracho does not have accessible units.
Does 13015 Caminito Bracho have units with dishwashers?
No, 13015 Caminito Bracho does not have units with dishwashers.
