13015 Caminito Bracho

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage tennis court

Gorgeous Fully Furnished Home in Desirable 55+ Senior Community in Rancho Bernardo - SCHEDULE A SHOWING online by visiting

https://showmojo.com/l/48cfde300c

Or call 858-239-0600



Beautiful fully furnished home Available now to Jan 3, 2021; Rancho Bernardo Elegance and Sophistication in a beautiful park-like setting - 2 Bedroom, 2 bath, Single Story home located in the beautiful 55+ senior gated community of Chapala in Oaks North. This home is in excellent condition and is ready for you to arrive with just your suitcases as all of the modern conveniences are provided, including pots, pans, dishes, linens and towels. 1597 approximate sq. ft.; 2-car attached garage, lots of windows and storage. This unit has many impressive features such as outstanding golf course views, beautiful remodeled kitchen, large private patio area that is perfect for entertaining on those sunny San Diego evenings. There is a separate indoor laundry area that includes full sized washer and dryer! Other amenities include plantation shutters, gas fireplace, decorator paint, newer flooring, air conditioning, vaulted ceiling, and soft water system. The resident will have access to the Oaks North Community Center, swimming pool, tennis courts and other amenities. Landscape gardener is included in the rent. Important

NOTE: This is an active seniors community and requires the primary resident to be 55 years of age or older. The secondary resident may be 45 years of age or older. Upscale shopping, parks, and many beautiful amenities within walking distance. Close to the 15 freeway for an easy commute and conveniently located to nearby downtown RB. No pets and No smoking, please.



If you are interested, we suggest that you please drive by the property and confirm if the location and neighborhood meets your needs, then call San Diego Residential Property Management at 858-239-0600 to set an appointment to see the interior of the residence. To see the complete listings of all of our available properties visit our website at www.sandiegorpm.com



San Diego Residential Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property. Call San Diego Residential Property Management at 858-239-0600 to get additional information.



Cal-BRE# 01859951



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2383894)