All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 12986 Isocoma Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
12986 Isocoma Street
Last updated January 31 2020 at 11:14 AM

12986 Isocoma Street

12986 Isocoma Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Rancho Penasquitos
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

12986 Isocoma Street, San Diego, CA 92129
Rancho Penasquitos

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Penasquitos, 12986 Isocoma St, Ocean and Sunset Views, 2 Car Garage, Move in Special! - **Move in special! $1000 off first months rent if move in on or before February 1, 2020.**
Welcome home to this beautiful 2 story home with panoramic Westerly views of the ocean and sunset in the Park Village area of Penasquitos. Conveniently located near schools, parks, shopping, YMCA, Public Library and access to the 56 fwy. Ceramic tile entry floors. Living room has vaulted ceilings. Dining room has ceramic tile floors and vaulted ceilings. Eat in kitchen has ceramic tile floors, recessed lighting, ceiling fan with a light fixture and sparkling granite counters. Family room has faux wood vinyl plank floors and a fireplace. Bedroom #1 is downstairs. Downstairs hall bathroom has ceramic tile floors and a walk-in shower. Bedroom #2 has amazing Westerly views, a walk-in closet and a ceiling fan with a light fixture. Bedroom #3 has gorgeous views and a ceiling fan with a light fixture. Upper hall bathroom has ceramic tile floors and a tub/shower combo. Master bedroom has cathedral ceilings, walk in closet, double sinks and a tub/shower combo.

If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings or to apply now visit our website at www.renthomes.com.

(RLNE5317707)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12986 Isocoma Street have any available units?
12986 Isocoma Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 12986 Isocoma Street have?
Some of 12986 Isocoma Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12986 Isocoma Street currently offering any rent specials?
12986 Isocoma Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12986 Isocoma Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 12986 Isocoma Street is pet friendly.
Does 12986 Isocoma Street offer parking?
Yes, 12986 Isocoma Street offers parking.
Does 12986 Isocoma Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12986 Isocoma Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12986 Isocoma Street have a pool?
No, 12986 Isocoma Street does not have a pool.
Does 12986 Isocoma Street have accessible units?
No, 12986 Isocoma Street does not have accessible units.
Does 12986 Isocoma Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12986 Isocoma Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mission Trails
6975 Golfcrest Dr
San Diego, CA 92119
Market Street Village
699 14th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Solstice Apartment Homes
7240 El Cajon Boulevard
San Diego, CA 92115
Fifty Twenty-Five
5025 Collwood Blvd
San Diego, CA 92115
Cresta Bella
11035 Via Livorno
San Diego, CA 92129
Willow Glen Apartments
3635 College Ave
San Diego, CA 92115
Shift Apartments
1501 Island Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Esprit Villas
9830 Reagan Rd
San Diego, CA 92126

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University