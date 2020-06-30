12986 Isocoma Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Penasquitos, 12986 Isocoma St, Ocean and Sunset Views, 2 Car Garage, Move in Special! - **Move in special! $1000 off first months rent if move in on or before February 1, 2020.**

Welcome home to this beautiful 2 story home with panoramic Westerly views of the ocean and sunset in the Park Village area of Penasquitos. Conveniently located near schools, parks, shopping, YMCA, Public Library and access to the 56 fwy. Ceramic tile entry floors. Living room has vaulted ceilings. Dining room has ceramic tile floors and vaulted ceilings. Eat in kitchen has ceramic tile floors, recessed lighting, ceiling fan with a light fixture and sparkling granite counters. Family room has faux wood vinyl plank floors and a fireplace. Bedroom #1 is downstairs. Downstairs hall bathroom has ceramic tile floors and a walk-in shower. Bedroom #2 has amazing Westerly views, a walk-in closet and a ceiling fan with a light fixture. Bedroom #3 has gorgeous views and a ceiling fan with a light fixture. Upper hall bathroom has ceramic tile floors and a tub/shower combo. Master bedroom has cathedral ceilings, walk in closet, double sinks and a tub/shower combo.



If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings or to apply now visit our website at www.renthomes.com.



(RLNE5317707)