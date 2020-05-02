All apartments in San Diego
1287 Bangor St

1287 Bangor Street · (619) 988-1393
Location

1287 Bangor Street, San Diego, CA 92106
Fleetridge

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,800

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1836 sqft

Amenities

Gorgeous home for rent in the Fleetwood Heights neighborhood of Point Loma. Home sits on over a half acre lot with water views from the all new deck, beautiful wood details throughout the home, solar, all new appliances and so much charm. Home boasts 3 good size bedrooms, two full bathrooms, an oversized living area, and a large dining area with a rustic wood chandelier. Beautiful views throughout the home and the opportunity to live in a coveted area of Point Loma, don't miss this one!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1287 Bangor St have any available units?
1287 Bangor St has a unit available for $4,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1287 Bangor St have?
Some of 1287 Bangor St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1287 Bangor St currently offering any rent specials?
1287 Bangor St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1287 Bangor St pet-friendly?
No, 1287 Bangor St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 1287 Bangor St offer parking?
Yes, 1287 Bangor St does offer parking.
Does 1287 Bangor St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1287 Bangor St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1287 Bangor St have a pool?
No, 1287 Bangor St does not have a pool.
Does 1287 Bangor St have accessible units?
No, 1287 Bangor St does not have accessible units.
Does 1287 Bangor St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1287 Bangor St has units with dishwashers.
