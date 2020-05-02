1287 Bangor St

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Gorgeous home for rent in the Fleetwood Heights neighborhood of Point Loma. Home sits on over a half acre lot with water views from the all new deck, beautiful wood details throughout the home, solar, all new appliances and so much charm. Home boasts 3 good size bedrooms, two full bathrooms, an oversized living area, and a large dining area with a rustic wood chandelier. Beautiful views throughout the home and the opportunity to live in a coveted area of Point Loma, don't miss this one!