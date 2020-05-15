All apartments in San Diego
12745-283 Savannah Creek Drive

12745 Savannah Creek Dr
Location

12745 Savannah Creek Dr, San Diego, CA 92128
Sabre Springs

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
racquetball court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
12745-283 Savannah Creek Drive Available 08/15/19 Sabre Springs, 12745 Savannah Creek Dr #283, Wood Floors, Granite Counters, AC, Fireplace, Attached 2 Car Garage! - Welcome home to this amazing lower corner unit located in the resort like Savannah Terrace development of Sabre Springs. Wood entry floors. Living room has wood floors, crown molding and a fireplace. Kitchen has ceramic tile floors, sparkling granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Bedroom #1 has wood floors. Hall bathroom has ceramic tile floors and a tub/shower combo. Master bedroom has wood floors, ceiling fan with a light fixture, walk in closet, ceramic tile bathroom floors, granite vanity with double sinks and a tub/shower combo. Large fenced and covered patio is perfect for entertaining family and friends or just relaxing at the end of the day.

If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings or to apply now visit our website at www.renthomes.com.

(RLNE2498756)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12745-283 Savannah Creek Drive have any available units?
12745-283 Savannah Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 12745-283 Savannah Creek Drive have?
Some of 12745-283 Savannah Creek Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12745-283 Savannah Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12745-283 Savannah Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12745-283 Savannah Creek Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 12745-283 Savannah Creek Drive is pet friendly.
Does 12745-283 Savannah Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12745-283 Savannah Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 12745-283 Savannah Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12745-283 Savannah Creek Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12745-283 Savannah Creek Drive have a pool?
Yes, 12745-283 Savannah Creek Drive has a pool.
Does 12745-283 Savannah Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 12745-283 Savannah Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12745-283 Savannah Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12745-283 Savannah Creek Drive has units with dishwashers.
