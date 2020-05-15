Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym parking pool racquetball court cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

12745-283 Savannah Creek Drive Available 08/15/19 Sabre Springs, 12745 Savannah Creek Dr #283, Wood Floors, Granite Counters, AC, Fireplace, Attached 2 Car Garage! - Welcome home to this amazing lower corner unit located in the resort like Savannah Terrace development of Sabre Springs. Wood entry floors. Living room has wood floors, crown molding and a fireplace. Kitchen has ceramic tile floors, sparkling granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Bedroom #1 has wood floors. Hall bathroom has ceramic tile floors and a tub/shower combo. Master bedroom has wood floors, ceiling fan with a light fixture, walk in closet, ceramic tile bathroom floors, granite vanity with double sinks and a tub/shower combo. Large fenced and covered patio is perfect for entertaining family and friends or just relaxing at the end of the day.



If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings or to apply now visit our website at www.renthomes.com.



(RLNE2498756)