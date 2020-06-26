Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

12741 Rios Rd Available 06/15/20 ***NEW LISTING: Single level, 4 Bed/ 2 Bath in Rancho Bernardo*** - Poway Unified School District! Spacious single-story home with living and family rooms. The backyard offers a covered patio and fenced backyard perfect for barbecues! Attached two-car garage with storage! Close to shopping, restaurants, and freeway access! Schools: Chaparral Elementary, Bernardo Heights Middle, and Rancho Bernardo High.



To schedule a showing, call/text Mike at 858-432-8979, or go to: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/waltershomemanagement



NOTE: All applications MUST be submitted via the property listing link on WaltersHomeManagement.com. Applications submitted on other websites are NOT affiliated with Walters Home Management and cannot be accepted.



WALTERS HOME MANAGEMENT IS THE ONLY AUTHORIZED AGENT CONTRACTED TO REPRESENT THE OWNER OF THIS PROPERTY.

CA DRE#01255583



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5073890)