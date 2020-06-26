All apartments in San Diego
12741 Rios Rd
12741 Rios Rd

12741 Rios Road · No Longer Available
Location

12741 Rios Road, San Diego, CA 92128
Rancho Bernardo

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
12741 Rios Rd Available 06/15/20 ***NEW LISTING: Single level, 4 Bed/ 2 Bath in Rancho Bernardo*** - Poway Unified School District! Spacious single-story home with living and family rooms. The backyard offers a covered patio and fenced backyard perfect for barbecues! Attached two-car garage with storage! Close to shopping, restaurants, and freeway access! Schools: Chaparral Elementary, Bernardo Heights Middle, and Rancho Bernardo High.

To schedule a showing, call/text Mike at 858-432-8979, or go to: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/waltershomemanagement

NOTE: All applications MUST be submitted via the property listing link on WaltersHomeManagement.com. Applications submitted on other websites are NOT affiliated with Walters Home Management and cannot be accepted.

WALTERS HOME MANAGEMENT IS THE ONLY AUTHORIZED AGENT CONTRACTED TO REPRESENT THE OWNER OF THIS PROPERTY.
CA DRE#01255583

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5073890)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12741 Rios Rd have any available units?
12741 Rios Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 12741 Rios Rd currently offering any rent specials?
12741 Rios Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12741 Rios Rd pet-friendly?
No, 12741 Rios Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 12741 Rios Rd offer parking?
Yes, 12741 Rios Rd offers parking.
Does 12741 Rios Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12741 Rios Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12741 Rios Rd have a pool?
No, 12741 Rios Rd does not have a pool.
Does 12741 Rios Rd have accessible units?
No, 12741 Rios Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 12741 Rios Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 12741 Rios Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12741 Rios Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 12741 Rios Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
