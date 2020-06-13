All apartments in San Diego
Last updated March 5 2020 at 12:23 PM

1265 Reed Avenue # C

1265 Reed Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1265 Reed Avenue, San Diego, CA 92109
Pacific Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2 Bedroom Upper Unit In Pacific Beach - - Small 3 Unit Complex
- Upper Unit
- New Carpet
- New Paint
- 1 Car Garage
- Frig Included
- Washer and Dryer Included
- Water and Trash Paid

Application Fee: Non-Refundable - $35/applicant (One application required per tenant over the age of 18)

Feel free to contact our office for more information or to schedule a viewing:
Logan Family Properties
(858) 695-0123

*Please drive by the property first before calling for a showing to make sure you like the area and the property suits your needs.*

**Due to the amazing amount of SPAM on Craigslist and from other sites, we request that all responses include a contact phone number. Thanks!**

For a list of our available rentals, please check out our website!
LoganFamilyProperties.com/available-rentals.html

Broker: Shaun P. Uebelhor / Licence #: 01204779

(RLNE5527674)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1265 Reed Avenue # C have any available units?
1265 Reed Avenue # C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 1265 Reed Avenue # C currently offering any rent specials?
1265 Reed Avenue # C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1265 Reed Avenue # C pet-friendly?
No, 1265 Reed Avenue # C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 1265 Reed Avenue # C offer parking?
Yes, 1265 Reed Avenue # C offers parking.
Does 1265 Reed Avenue # C have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1265 Reed Avenue # C offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1265 Reed Avenue # C have a pool?
No, 1265 Reed Avenue # C does not have a pool.
Does 1265 Reed Avenue # C have accessible units?
No, 1265 Reed Avenue # C does not have accessible units.
Does 1265 Reed Avenue # C have units with dishwashers?
No, 1265 Reed Avenue # C does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1265 Reed Avenue # C have units with air conditioning?
No, 1265 Reed Avenue # C does not have units with air conditioning.
