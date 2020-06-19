All apartments in San Diego
12642 Carmel Country Rd. #142

12642 Carmel Country Road · No Longer Available
Location

12642 Carmel Country Road, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Dual master townhome in Carmel Valley with 2 car garage - Here is a beautiful dual master bed townhome with a 2 car tandem garage. Located centrally in Carmel Valley. Approx. 1100 sq ft. This unit boasts nicely upgraded flooring, counters and bathrooms. One bedroom up and one down. Stainless steel kitchen appliances, washer and dryer and AC included. Water and trash service provided. Community offers pool, spa and fitness center. Small pets may be considered with additional pet rent and deposit. (We use a 3rd party pet screening service) Available now.

Contact us today to schedule a showing. We are also offering a move-in incentive. Due to remote working situations, phone calls to the office will NOT be returned. Emails only. We are conducting in-person showings at this time but using social distancing measures. We would also be happy to do a virtual walkthrough or record a video walkthrough for you.

Be sure to view the video walkthrough on our website at www.givingtreepm.com

Contact us today to schedule a private viewing of the property.

DRE #02035049

(RLNE5779127)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12642 Carmel Country Rd. #142 have any available units?
12642 Carmel Country Rd. #142 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 12642 Carmel Country Rd. #142 have?
Some of 12642 Carmel Country Rd. #142's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12642 Carmel Country Rd. #142 currently offering any rent specials?
12642 Carmel Country Rd. #142 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12642 Carmel Country Rd. #142 pet-friendly?
Yes, 12642 Carmel Country Rd. #142 is pet friendly.
Does 12642 Carmel Country Rd. #142 offer parking?
Yes, 12642 Carmel Country Rd. #142 does offer parking.
Does 12642 Carmel Country Rd. #142 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12642 Carmel Country Rd. #142 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12642 Carmel Country Rd. #142 have a pool?
Yes, 12642 Carmel Country Rd. #142 has a pool.
Does 12642 Carmel Country Rd. #142 have accessible units?
No, 12642 Carmel Country Rd. #142 does not have accessible units.
Does 12642 Carmel Country Rd. #142 have units with dishwashers?
No, 12642 Carmel Country Rd. #142 does not have units with dishwashers.
