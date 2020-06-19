12642 Carmel Country Rd. #142

Amenities

Dual master townhome in Carmel Valley with 2 car garage - Here is a beautiful dual master bed townhome with a 2 car tandem garage. Located centrally in Carmel Valley. Approx. 1100 sq ft. This unit boasts nicely upgraded flooring, counters and bathrooms. One bedroom up and one down. Stainless steel kitchen appliances, washer and dryer and AC included. Water and trash service provided. Community offers pool, spa and fitness center. Small pets may be considered with additional pet rent and deposit. (We use a 3rd party pet screening service) Available now.



