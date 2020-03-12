12635 Sundance Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub media room pet friendly tennis court

Contact Gordon Carpenter at 858-484-4300 or Gordon@RanchoMesaRentals.com to learn more and to get an appointment to see this home.

This is a beautiful single-story home in the heart of the Rancho Penasquitos, a prominent neighborhood of north central San Diego. Rancho Penasquitos is filled with homes of interesting architecture, well maintained landscaping, abundant retail and community amenities nearby, and quite possibly ..... your next home.

A fireplace near the entry welcomes you into the spacious Living room, Dining room and Family room, all with vaulted ceilings. Kitchen features include; beautiful wood cabinets, Corian countertops, and black colored Kitchen appliances – microwave, dishwasher, electric range/oven. Windows have been upgraded to the modern dual pane white poly-vinyl windows that are very energy efficient. Equally important is the new HVAC system just installed to address the increasingly warm San Diego summers. Vinyl ‘wood’ flooring will be installed throughout most of the house prior to your move-in. Neutral tone wall to wall carpeting appears in the three bedrooms. Walls of all rooms will be freshly painted a neutral color which goes with nearly any color scheme of furnishings prior to move-in. Please ask to see the proposed color when you come see the home. Laundry hook-ups (for washer & dryer) are in the garage.

This home is a place to relax and to find your life. The landscaping surrounding this home gives the home a fresh and stylish feeling in an established and refined neighborhood. The front yard has a lovely drought tolerant landscape to help keep your water bill low. The privacy and solitude of the back yard and patio will captivate you and your family. A patio cover and tree shade the back of the house, perfect for summer evening dining and entertaining. Landscaping is maintained by an owner provided gardener and watered by timer-controlled sprinklers. This home is for people who appreciate quality workmanship and features.

This house is in the middle of a very kid friendly neighborhood. Expect your family members to make friends very quickly. Schools servicing this neighborhood are well established and highly respected for their quality programs under the direction of the award-winning Poway Unified School District. The Poway School District is one of the most sought after in the San Diego County. If you are an ‘involved parent, you will immediately notice the positive influence this can have. Some schools are within walking distance, and an efficient bus system helps you get your kids to the other schools within the community.

A broad selection of convenience stores, restaurants, movie theaters, major retail outlets, and more, are close by in the Rancho Penasquitos, Mira Mesa and Carmel Mountain retail centers. Regional and Community parks with playground & sports equipment are within a short driving distance. Tennis, swimming, spa and golf venues are easily accessed by those seeking outdoor recreation in the great San Diego weather.

Located only 1.5 miles from the nearest SR-56 freeway entrance at Black Mountain Road, it is centrally and conveniently located, making access to the entire San Diego County a commuter’s dream. This Rancho Penasquitos home is a great value.



TERMS & DISCLOSURES

Rancho Mesa Properties offers this property on a one-year lease. Occupants may have small pets (30lbs or less) on the property. Smoking is strictly prohibited within the house. Tenant pays for all utilities and services except trash collection and landscaping maintenance.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,550, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,900, Available 6/1/19

Contact us to schedule a showing.