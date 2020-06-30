All apartments in San Diego
Last updated December 19 2019 at 12:05 PM

12620 Springbrook Drive E

12620 Springbrook Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12620 Springbrook Drive, San Diego, CA 92128
Sabre Springs

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
pool
air conditioning
hot tub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
San Tropico - End Unit - 3 Bedroom - 3 Bath - 2 Story Unit - Community Pool & Spa - - Sabre Springs
- San Tropico Community
- End Unit - Feels like a Detached House
- Wood Floors Downstairs
- Carpeted Bedrooms Upstairs
- Frig & W/D included
- Central Heating & AC
- Custom Paint Colors
- Community Pool & Spa
- Two Car Garage plus Driveway Parking
- Private Patio

Application Fee: Non-Refundable - $35/applicant (One application required per tenant over the age of 18)

Feel free to contact our office for more information or to schedule a viewing:
Logan Family Properties
(858) 695-0123

*Please drive by the property first before calling for a showing to make sure you like the area and the property suits your needs.*

**Due to the amazing amount of SPAM on Craigslist and from other sites, we request that all responses include a contact phone number. Thanks!**

For a list of our available rentals, please check out our website!
LoganFamilyProperties.com/available-rentals.html

Broker: Shaun P. Uebelhor / Licence #: 01204779

(RLNE5307673)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12620 Springbrook Drive E have any available units?
12620 Springbrook Drive E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 12620 Springbrook Drive E have?
Some of 12620 Springbrook Drive E's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12620 Springbrook Drive E currently offering any rent specials?
12620 Springbrook Drive E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12620 Springbrook Drive E pet-friendly?
No, 12620 Springbrook Drive E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 12620 Springbrook Drive E offer parking?
Yes, 12620 Springbrook Drive E offers parking.
Does 12620 Springbrook Drive E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12620 Springbrook Drive E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12620 Springbrook Drive E have a pool?
Yes, 12620 Springbrook Drive E has a pool.
Does 12620 Springbrook Drive E have accessible units?
No, 12620 Springbrook Drive E does not have accessible units.
Does 12620 Springbrook Drive E have units with dishwashers?
No, 12620 Springbrook Drive E does not have units with dishwashers.

