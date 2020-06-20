All apartments in San Diego
1260 Cleveland Ave G212

1260 Cleveland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1260 Cleveland Avenue, San Diego, CA 92103
Hillcrest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
hot tub
Condo at Uptown District - 2Br/2Ba bath condo, 1,077 sqft Condo at Uptown District Condos in Hillcrest
Living Room with plenty of natural light
Kitchen includes NEW stainless steel appliances, French door refrigerator, built in microwave, electric stove
Dual masters with en-suites
Master #1 with French door leading to balcony
Master #2 with spacious walk in closet
Central AC & Heat
Window treatments throughout
In the heart of Hillcrest, walk to eateries, specialty Shops, Wine Bars & More
12-month lease required
2 assigned underground parking spaces!
Amenities include Pool, Spa, Gated Complex, Underground parking
Uptown District Condos in Hillcrest
Available Now!
Small Pet OK! With additional security deposit
Washer/Dryer in unit
Non-smoking property
Please call Mercer Properties at 619-683-9274 to schedule a viewing
CalDRE #01359752
www.MercerProperties.com

(RLNE5486518)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1260 Cleveland Ave G212 have any available units?
1260 Cleveland Ave G212 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1260 Cleveland Ave G212 have?
Some of 1260 Cleveland Ave G212's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1260 Cleveland Ave G212 currently offering any rent specials?
1260 Cleveland Ave G212 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1260 Cleveland Ave G212 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1260 Cleveland Ave G212 is pet friendly.
Does 1260 Cleveland Ave G212 offer parking?
Yes, 1260 Cleveland Ave G212 offers parking.
Does 1260 Cleveland Ave G212 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1260 Cleveland Ave G212 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1260 Cleveland Ave G212 have a pool?
Yes, 1260 Cleveland Ave G212 has a pool.
Does 1260 Cleveland Ave G212 have accessible units?
No, 1260 Cleveland Ave G212 does not have accessible units.
Does 1260 Cleveland Ave G212 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1260 Cleveland Ave G212 does not have units with dishwashers.

