Last updated June 1 2020 at 12:02 PM

12527 Caminito Mira Del Mar

12527 Caminito Mira Del Mar · No Longer Available
Location

12527 Caminito Mira Del Mar, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
12527 Caminito Mira Del Mar - 2 story townhome in Sunstream, 2bd/2ba - OPEN HOUSE FRIDAY'S FROM 2PM-2:30PM
(please text or email to confirm you can make it)

APPS & INFO ON OUR WEBSITE WWW SDPROPERTYMANAGER COM

12527 Caminito Mira Del Mar San Diego, CA 92130
Sunstream
2 Bedrooms, 2 Baths
$2,595 per Month, $2,300 Deposit

SUNSTREAM COMMUNITY 2 br 2 ba, 2 story townhome in Sunstream, 2bd/2ba, Dual Masters and half bath downstairs, 2-car garage.

All kitchen appliances included Eat-in kitchen with counter bar.

Carpet and vinyl, new paint, Walk-in closet, fireplace in the living room.

2 story townhome in Sunstream, 2bd/2ba, All kitchen appliances included, Eat-in kitchen with counter bar, Carpet, and vinyl, new paint, Walk-in closet, fireplace in the living room, Cute backyard with tile concrete and lemon tree, Washer/dryer hookups.

Trash and water paid, Community has pool, spa, tennis and small gym.

Easy freeway access to 56 and 5, Close to shopping centers, park and award winning schools. Sorry, no pets!

Lease: 1 Year Lease
Pets: Not Allowed
Parking: garage
Available: 5/18/20

Cal BRE#01317589
Rental Rates and Terms Are Subject To Change Without Notice

(RLNE2912409)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12527 Caminito Mira Del Mar have any available units?
12527 Caminito Mira Del Mar doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 12527 Caminito Mira Del Mar have?
Some of 12527 Caminito Mira Del Mar's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12527 Caminito Mira Del Mar currently offering any rent specials?
12527 Caminito Mira Del Mar is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12527 Caminito Mira Del Mar pet-friendly?
No, 12527 Caminito Mira Del Mar is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 12527 Caminito Mira Del Mar offer parking?
Yes, 12527 Caminito Mira Del Mar offers parking.
Does 12527 Caminito Mira Del Mar have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12527 Caminito Mira Del Mar does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12527 Caminito Mira Del Mar have a pool?
Yes, 12527 Caminito Mira Del Mar has a pool.
Does 12527 Caminito Mira Del Mar have accessible units?
No, 12527 Caminito Mira Del Mar does not have accessible units.
Does 12527 Caminito Mira Del Mar have units with dishwashers?
No, 12527 Caminito Mira Del Mar does not have units with dishwashers.

