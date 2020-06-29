Amenities

w/d hookup garage walk in closets gym pool tennis court

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities gym parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

12527 Caminito Mira Del Mar - 2 story townhome in Sunstream, 2bd/2ba - OPEN HOUSE FRIDAY'S FROM 2PM-2:30PM

(please text or email to confirm you can make it)



APPS & INFO ON OUR WEBSITE WWW SDPROPERTYMANAGER COM



12527 Caminito Mira Del Mar San Diego, CA 92130

Sunstream

2 Bedrooms, 2 Baths

$2,595 per Month, $2,300 Deposit



SUNSTREAM COMMUNITY 2 br 2 ba, 2 story townhome in Sunstream, 2bd/2ba, Dual Masters and half bath downstairs, 2-car garage.



All kitchen appliances included Eat-in kitchen with counter bar.



Carpet and vinyl, new paint, Walk-in closet, fireplace in the living room.



2 story townhome in Sunstream, 2bd/2ba, All kitchen appliances included, Eat-in kitchen with counter bar, Carpet, and vinyl, new paint, Walk-in closet, fireplace in the living room, Cute backyard with tile concrete and lemon tree, Washer/dryer hookups.



Trash and water paid, Community has pool, spa, tennis and small gym.



Easy freeway access to 56 and 5, Close to shopping centers, park and award winning schools. Sorry, no pets!



Lease: 1 Year Lease

Pets: Not Allowed

Parking: garage

Available: 5/18/20



Cal BRE#01317589

Rental Rates and Terms Are Subject To Change Without Notice



(RLNE2912409)