1252 Paseo Sea Breeze

Location

1252 Paseo Sea Breeze, San Diego, CA 92154
Otay Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
garage
Furnished, spacious, and recently refreshed 4 bed end unit condo in the sparkling new Playa Del Sol gated community. Ideal floorplan w/ 2 car garage, bedroom and full bathroom on ground floor; living, dining, kitchen, and patio take up the entire 2nd floor; and 3 nice sized bedrooms including the master are located on the 3rd floor. Community features include large pool, fitness center, meeting and party rooms. Owners will consider allowing pets with increased rent, and lease term between 6-12 months.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1252 Paseo Sea Breeze have any available units?
1252 Paseo Sea Breeze doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1252 Paseo Sea Breeze have?
Some of 1252 Paseo Sea Breeze's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1252 Paseo Sea Breeze currently offering any rent specials?
1252 Paseo Sea Breeze is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1252 Paseo Sea Breeze pet-friendly?
Yes, 1252 Paseo Sea Breeze is pet friendly.
Does 1252 Paseo Sea Breeze offer parking?
Yes, 1252 Paseo Sea Breeze offers parking.
Does 1252 Paseo Sea Breeze have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1252 Paseo Sea Breeze offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1252 Paseo Sea Breeze have a pool?
Yes, 1252 Paseo Sea Breeze has a pool.
Does 1252 Paseo Sea Breeze have accessible units?
No, 1252 Paseo Sea Breeze does not have accessible units.
Does 1252 Paseo Sea Breeze have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1252 Paseo Sea Breeze has units with dishwashers.

