1252 Paseo Sea Breeze

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking pool garage

Furnished, spacious, and recently refreshed 4 bed end unit condo in the sparkling new Playa Del Sol gated community. Ideal floorplan w/ 2 car garage, bedroom and full bathroom on ground floor; living, dining, kitchen, and patio take up the entire 2nd floor; and 3 nice sized bedrooms including the master are located on the 3rd floor. Community features include large pool, fitness center, meeting and party rooms. Owners will consider allowing pets with increased rent, and lease term between 6-12 months.