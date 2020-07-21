All apartments in San Diego
1249 Sandy Cape
Last updated July 25 2019 at 10:36 AM

1249 Sandy Cape

1249 Sandy Cape Court · No Longer Available
Location

1249 Sandy Cape Court, San Diego, CA 92154
Ocean Crest

Amenities

1249 Sandy Cape Available 08/07/19 COMING SOON! Gorgeous 3 Bedroom House in Ocean View Hills! - COMING SOON! This great home features 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Totally upgraded with wood laminate floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. You will fall in love with this kitchen! Huge open concept with a big center island that doubles as a breakfast bar. Cute, well manicured backyard. Stay cool in the summer time with forced air AC. You can't beat this cul-de-sac location. Commuting is a breeze too! Just blocks from both the 805 and 905 freeways. Get to North Island Naval Base in a flash, no need to take the bridge, cut through Imperial Beach and beat the traffic. Call us today! 619-746-6547 x105.

(RLNE4114550)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1249 Sandy Cape have any available units?
1249 Sandy Cape doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1249 Sandy Cape have?
Some of 1249 Sandy Cape's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1249 Sandy Cape currently offering any rent specials?
1249 Sandy Cape is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1249 Sandy Cape pet-friendly?
Yes, 1249 Sandy Cape is pet friendly.
Does 1249 Sandy Cape offer parking?
No, 1249 Sandy Cape does not offer parking.
Does 1249 Sandy Cape have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1249 Sandy Cape does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1249 Sandy Cape have a pool?
No, 1249 Sandy Cape does not have a pool.
Does 1249 Sandy Cape have accessible units?
No, 1249 Sandy Cape does not have accessible units.
Does 1249 Sandy Cape have units with dishwashers?
No, 1249 Sandy Cape does not have units with dishwashers.
