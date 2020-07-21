Amenities
1249 Sandy Cape Available 08/07/19 COMING SOON! Gorgeous 3 Bedroom House in Ocean View Hills! - COMING SOON! This great home features 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Totally upgraded with wood laminate floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. You will fall in love with this kitchen! Huge open concept with a big center island that doubles as a breakfast bar. Cute, well manicured backyard. Stay cool in the summer time with forced air AC. You can't beat this cul-de-sac location. Commuting is a breeze too! Just blocks from both the 805 and 905 freeways. Get to North Island Naval Base in a flash, no need to take the bridge, cut through Imperial Beach and beat the traffic. Call us today! 619-746-6547 x105.
