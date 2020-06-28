12482 PASEO LUCIDO

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage guest parking pet friendly

Single level townhouse - Single level townhouse that is 2-bedroom, 2 bathroom and 1 car garage. Is located central and but quiet. Has plank and tile flooring throughout. Living room has vaulted ceiling with skylight, fireplace and French door to private spacious view patio with low maintenance landscaping. Open bright kitchen with pop out eating area complete with new canister lighting. Vaulted ceiling in the master bedroom with mirror wardrobe doors. Master bathroom has double sinks with new canister lighting. Inside laundry room with hookups. Complex has extra guest parking on availability.



Apply today, this property will not last long. Applicants will be subject to a credit and criminal check for qualification purposes. Small pets considered. Please call our office, Rancho Mesa Properties, for any questions or to set up a showing time. 858-576-2176



