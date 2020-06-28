All apartments in San Diego
12482 PASEO LUCIDO

12482 Paseo Lucido · No Longer Available
Location

12482 Paseo Lucido, San Diego, CA 92128
Rancho Bernardo

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
guest parking
Single level townhouse - Single level townhouse that is 2-bedroom, 2 bathroom and 1 car garage. Is located central and but quiet. Has plank and tile flooring throughout. Living room has vaulted ceiling with skylight, fireplace and French door to private spacious view patio with low maintenance landscaping. Open bright kitchen with pop out eating area complete with new canister lighting. Vaulted ceiling in the master bedroom with mirror wardrobe doors. Master bathroom has double sinks with new canister lighting. Inside laundry room with hookups. Complex has extra guest parking on availability.

Apply today, this property will not last long. Applicants will be subject to a credit and criminal check for qualification purposes. Small pets considered. Please call our office, Rancho Mesa Properties, for any questions or to set up a showing time. 858-576-2176

(RLNE5121780)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

