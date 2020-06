Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking fireplace microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

1248 Thomas Ave Available 07/06/20 2 Bedrooms, 2 1/2 Baths Town Home -



This town home has 2 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, approx. 1100 sq ft., and is a quick walk to the beach and bay! Included is carpet/vinyl, fireplace, dishwasher, microwave, stove, refrigerator, laundry, small patio, and 1 space for parking!



Rent $2,700 - No dogs or cats of ANY size

Security Deposit $2800 -



Monday - Friday 9 am - 4:30 pm call 858 488-1580



$35 Screening Fee PER Application



(RLNE5388428)