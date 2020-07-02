Amenities

12448 Ragweed St Available 06/05/20 Pristine Rancho Pensquitos Home! - VIRTUAL TOURS AVAILABLE! CONTACT US TODAY!



Come see this beautiful 2 story home in Rancho Penasquitos, just 15 mins. from the coast! As you enter the neighborhood, you notice the spectacular mountain and valley views around you. From just a glimpse of the outside, you notice the homes amazing condition.



Step through the front door, you immediately notice the rich hard wood floors and the many windows throughout, illuminating your home with rays of beaming sunshine. With the windows open, a light afternoon breeze comes through.



You have a formal dining room as well as a cozy breakfast nook in the kitchen, each looks out towards your peaceful backyard. The kitchen is equipped with all appliances, tile flooring, and granite countertops, everything in immaculate condition.



To the right of the kitchen, you have your relaxing family room, with a cozy fireplace. A guest bedroom downstairs which also can function as an office or reading room. Besides one full bathroom downstairs, you also have a separate laundry room, equipped with a washer and dryer. Recess lighting throughout the home is a great added touch.



Upstairs are the other three bedrooms, each ample in size. The master bedroom has an amazing balcony, where you can relax and enjoy the mountainous hills around you and gaze out towards the coast.

The master also has a fabulous bathroom, with a large soak tub, dual sinks, and a separate shower. Each bathroom has marvelous wood cabinetry and tile flooring.



You are just walking distance from the Los Penasquitos Canyon Preserve, an oasis for people who enjoy the outdoors. Besides a waterfall, there are hiking and biking trails, a year-round stream populated with frogs and fish, and a forest with tall sycamore and oak trees. In addition, there a myriad of sports facilities- soccer, baseball, and tennis to name a few.



Renters Insurance required



- Sorry, no pets allowed



