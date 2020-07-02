All apartments in San Diego
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
12448 Ragweed St
Last updated May 29 2020 at 12:17 PM

12448 Ragweed St

12448 Ragweed Street · No Longer Available
Location

12448 Ragweed Street, San Diego, CA 92129
Rancho Penasquitos

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
tennis court
fireplace
12448 Ragweed St Available 06/05/20 Pristine Rancho Pensquitos Home! - VIRTUAL TOURS AVAILABLE! CONTACT US TODAY!

Come see this beautiful 2 story home in Rancho Penasquitos, just 15 mins. from the coast! As you enter the neighborhood, you notice the spectacular mountain and valley views around you. From just a glimpse of the outside, you notice the homes amazing condition.

Step through the front door, you immediately notice the rich hard wood floors and the many windows throughout, illuminating your home with rays of beaming sunshine. With the windows open, a light afternoon breeze comes through.

You have a formal dining room as well as a cozy breakfast nook in the kitchen, each looks out towards your peaceful backyard. The kitchen is equipped with all appliances, tile flooring, and granite countertops, everything in immaculate condition.

To the right of the kitchen, you have your relaxing family room, with a cozy fireplace. A guest bedroom downstairs which also can function as an office or reading room. Besides one full bathroom downstairs, you also have a separate laundry room, equipped with a washer and dryer. Recess lighting throughout the home is a great added touch.

Upstairs are the other three bedrooms, each ample in size. The master bedroom has an amazing balcony, where you can relax and enjoy the mountainous hills around you and gaze out towards the coast.
The master also has a fabulous bathroom, with a large soak tub, dual sinks, and a separate shower. Each bathroom has marvelous wood cabinetry and tile flooring.

You are just walking distance from the Los Penasquitos Canyon Preserve, an oasis for people who enjoy the outdoors. Besides a waterfall, there are hiking and biking trails, a year-round stream populated with frogs and fish, and a forest with tall sycamore and oak trees. In addition, there a myriad of sports facilities- soccer, baseball, and tennis to name a few.

Renters Insurance required

- Sorry, no pets allowed

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3720035)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12448 Ragweed St have any available units?
12448 Ragweed St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 12448 Ragweed St have?
Some of 12448 Ragweed St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12448 Ragweed St currently offering any rent specials?
12448 Ragweed St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12448 Ragweed St pet-friendly?
No, 12448 Ragweed St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 12448 Ragweed St offer parking?
No, 12448 Ragweed St does not offer parking.
Does 12448 Ragweed St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12448 Ragweed St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12448 Ragweed St have a pool?
No, 12448 Ragweed St does not have a pool.
Does 12448 Ragweed St have accessible units?
No, 12448 Ragweed St does not have accessible units.
Does 12448 Ragweed St have units with dishwashers?
No, 12448 Ragweed St does not have units with dishwashers.

