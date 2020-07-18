12370 CARMEL COUNTRY RD  unit201

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher carport stainless steel

Beautiful 2 Bed 2 bath condo - Enjoy Luxury Living at "The Heights Carmel Valley". Beautiful Condo in Gated Community.



* $2595 for this Beautiful End Unit Condo in one of Carmel Valley's Finest Complexes



* 2 Bedrooms plus additional creative 3rd space perfect for office or nursury.



* 2 Full Baths



* 1 Carport Parking Space plus an additional assigned Parking Space



UNIT FEATURES:



* Luxurious Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances including Refrigerator, Stove/Oven, Microwave, Dishwasher.



* Beautiful Dark Stained Cabinetry complimented by light Granite Countertops with Bar that opens to the Living Room.



* Spacious Living Room with Light & Bright feel.



* Cozy Fireplace



* Private Outdoor Balcony



* Inside Laundry Room with Full Size Washer/Dryer



* Central Heating & Air



COMPLEX AMMENITIES INCLUDE:



* Resort Style Pool & Spa



* Clubhouse/Rec Room



* Poolside Cabana



* Outdoor, Poolside BBQ



* Business Center



* Luxurious Movie Theater



* Fitness Center



Location:



* The Heights is centrally located in Carmel Valley, close to highways 5, 56, 15, 805, 52 & 163.



* This desirable location is near Carmel Country Rd & Carmel Creek Rd



* Torrey Pines School District



* Minutes away from schools, 2 shopping centers & restaurants.



Rent: $2595 per month

Screening Fee: $30 per person (Over 18 years of age)

Security Deposit $2595



Professionally managed by SD Realty & Management Inc. at (619) 697-0602 for appointment to view.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5896348)