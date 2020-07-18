12370 CARMEL COUNTRY RD  unit201

Amenities
Beautiful 2 Bed 2 bath condo - Enjoy Luxury Living at "The Heights Carmel Valley". Beautiful Condo in Gated Community.
* $2595 for this Beautiful End Unit Condo in one of Carmel Valley's Finest Complexes
* 2 Bedrooms plus additional creative 3rd space perfect for office or nursury.
* 2 Full Baths
* 1 Carport Parking Space plus an additional assigned Parking Space
UNIT FEATURES:
* Luxurious Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances including Refrigerator, Stove/Oven, Microwave, Dishwasher.
* Beautiful Dark Stained Cabinetry complimented by light Granite Countertops with Bar that opens to the Living Room.
* Spacious Living Room with Light & Bright feel.
* Cozy Fireplace
* Private Outdoor Balcony
* Inside Laundry Room with Full Size Washer/Dryer
* Central Heating & Air
COMPLEX AMMENITIES INCLUDE:
* Resort Style Pool & Spa
* Clubhouse/Rec Room
* Poolside Cabana
* Outdoor, Poolside BBQ
* Business Center
* Luxurious Movie Theater
* Fitness Center
Location:
* The Heights is centrally located in Carmel Valley, close to highways 5, 56, 15, 805, 52 & 163.
* This desirable location is near Carmel Country Rd & Carmel Creek Rd
* Torrey Pines School District
* Minutes away from schools, 2 shopping centers & restaurants.
Rent: $2595 per month
Screening Fee: $30 per person (Over 18 years of age)
Security Deposit $2595
Professionally managed by SD Realty & Management Inc. at (619) 697-0602 for appointment to view.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5896348)