Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

12370 CARMEL COUNTRY RD  unit201

12370 Carmel Country Road · (619) 697-0602
Location

12370 Carmel Country Road, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 12370 CARMEL COUNTRY RD  unit201 · Avail. now

$2,595

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1131 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
carport
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
carport
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
media room
Beautiful 2 Bed 2 bath condo - Enjoy Luxury Living at "The Heights Carmel Valley". Beautiful Condo in Gated Community.

* $2595 for this Beautiful End Unit Condo in one of Carmel Valley's Finest Complexes

* 2 Bedrooms plus additional creative 3rd space perfect for office or nursury.

* 2 Full Baths

* 1 Carport Parking Space plus an additional assigned Parking Space

UNIT FEATURES:

* Luxurious Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances including Refrigerator, Stove/Oven, Microwave, Dishwasher.

* Beautiful Dark Stained Cabinetry complimented by light Granite Countertops with Bar that opens to the Living Room.

* Spacious Living Room with Light & Bright feel.

* Cozy Fireplace

* Private Outdoor Balcony

* Inside Laundry Room with Full Size Washer/Dryer

* Central Heating & Air

COMPLEX AMMENITIES INCLUDE:

* Resort Style Pool & Spa

* Clubhouse/Rec Room

* Poolside Cabana

* Outdoor, Poolside BBQ

* Business Center

* Luxurious Movie Theater

* Fitness Center

Location:

* The Heights is centrally located in Carmel Valley, close to highways 5, 56, 15, 805, 52 & 163.

* This desirable location is near Carmel Country Rd & Carmel Creek Rd

* Torrey Pines School District

* Minutes away from schools, 2 shopping centers & restaurants.

Rent: $2595 per month
Screening Fee: $30 per person (Over 18 years of age)
Security Deposit $2595

Professionally managed by SD Realty & Management Inc. at (619) 697-0602 for appointment to view.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5896348)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12370 CARMEL COUNTRY RD  unit201 have any available units?
12370 CARMEL COUNTRY RD  unit201 has a unit available for $2,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 12370 CARMEL COUNTRY RD  unit201 have?
Some of 12370 CARMEL COUNTRY RD  unit201's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12370 CARMEL COUNTRY RD  unit201 currently offering any rent specials?
12370 CARMEL COUNTRY RD  unit201 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12370 CARMEL COUNTRY RD  unit201 pet-friendly?
No, 12370 CARMEL COUNTRY RD  unit201 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 12370 CARMEL COUNTRY RD  unit201 offer parking?
Yes, 12370 CARMEL COUNTRY RD  unit201 offers parking.
Does 12370 CARMEL COUNTRY RD  unit201 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12370 CARMEL COUNTRY RD  unit201 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12370 CARMEL COUNTRY RD  unit201 have a pool?
Yes, 12370 CARMEL COUNTRY RD  unit201 has a pool.
Does 12370 CARMEL COUNTRY RD  unit201 have accessible units?
No, 12370 CARMEL COUNTRY RD  unit201 does not have accessible units.
Does 12370 CARMEL COUNTRY RD  unit201 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12370 CARMEL COUNTRY RD  unit201 has units with dishwashers.
