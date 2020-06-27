All apartments in San Diego
Last updated September 7 2019 at 11:39 AM

12234 RANCHO BERNARDO ROAD

12234 Rancho Bernardo Road · No Longer Available
Location

12234 Rancho Bernardo Road, San Diego, CA 92128
Rancho Bernardo

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
racquetball court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
2 Bedroom / 1.5 Bath Rancho Bernardo Condo With Carport & Storage + Amenities - CALL OLIVER TYSON AT 619-715-5459 TO SCHEDULE A VIEWING OR FOR MORE INFORMATION.

This gorgeous 2BR/1.5BA unit is less than a mile from the I-15. The condo has recently been remodeled (from flooring to ceiling). Family area has custom ceramic tile throughout. The kitchen has granite counters and newer appliances. The entire unit has been freshly painted. The upstairs has a full bath with a face lift, new tile, and fixtures.

The condo features central A/C, tile floors, and carpeted bedrooms. The convenience of driving 20 minutes to the popular Downtown area or 15 minutes to North County just screams Location, Location, Location! If you have children...being located in one of the best school districts in San Diego County is a huge plus, as well as the child friendly neighborhood. As tenants of this lovely condo, you will have access to the Rancho Bernardo Swim and Tennis Club. This includes 3 large beautiful pools (1 lap pool, 1 swimming pool, 1 kiddie pool), 7 tennis courts, racquetball courts, 2 club houses, a fitness gym, weight room, children play area, and much more that is all included in your rent)!

This is a 2 story condo with a private patio area just off of the living room. There is a generous storage closet in the larger bedroom and lockable storage cabinets in the assigned parking space. There is plenty of public parking that is also available in the fantastic neighborhood. Pets are considered, but subject to breed restrictions, there is no smoking inside the property, and 1 year lease minimum. Tenants will be required to have Renter's Insurance for their personal property.

Professionally Managed by J&D Management. Application Available online at www.jdpropmgmt.com

625 Fico (Credit Score) or Above Needed to Apply
Tenant Pays Utilities (Gas, Electric)
Owner Pays Utilities (Water, Sewer, Trash)
$100,000 Renter's Insurance Policy Required
NON SMOKING PROPERTY
Cat Deposit $300/ea
Dogs 25lbs or less $350/ea (breed restriction apply)

Square footage is an approximate amount and the space should be verified by the renter. Holding Deposit required within 24 hours after acceptance. Owner requires renters insurance.
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
If you are an owner looking for Property Management services, try our full service management for one price, no hidden fees and no risk! Call Oliver today 619-715-5459 or visit our website at www.jdpropmgmt.com.

-YOUR TRUSTED PROPERTY ADVISORS-

(RLNE5021325)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12234 RANCHO BERNARDO ROAD have any available units?
12234 RANCHO BERNARDO ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 12234 RANCHO BERNARDO ROAD have?
Some of 12234 RANCHO BERNARDO ROAD's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12234 RANCHO BERNARDO ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
12234 RANCHO BERNARDO ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12234 RANCHO BERNARDO ROAD pet-friendly?
Yes, 12234 RANCHO BERNARDO ROAD is pet friendly.
Does 12234 RANCHO BERNARDO ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 12234 RANCHO BERNARDO ROAD offers parking.
Does 12234 RANCHO BERNARDO ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12234 RANCHO BERNARDO ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12234 RANCHO BERNARDO ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 12234 RANCHO BERNARDO ROAD has a pool.
Does 12234 RANCHO BERNARDO ROAD have accessible units?
No, 12234 RANCHO BERNARDO ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 12234 RANCHO BERNARDO ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 12234 RANCHO BERNARDO ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
