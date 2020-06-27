12234 RANCHO BERNARDO ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities carport clubhouse gym parking playground pool racquetball court cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

2 Bedroom / 1.5 Bath Rancho Bernardo Condo With Carport & Storage + Amenities - CALL OLIVER TYSON AT 619-715-5459 TO SCHEDULE A VIEWING OR FOR MORE INFORMATION.



This gorgeous 2BR/1.5BA unit is less than a mile from the I-15. The condo has recently been remodeled (from flooring to ceiling). Family area has custom ceramic tile throughout. The kitchen has granite counters and newer appliances. The entire unit has been freshly painted. The upstairs has a full bath with a face lift, new tile, and fixtures.



The condo features central A/C, tile floors, and carpeted bedrooms. The convenience of driving 20 minutes to the popular Downtown area or 15 minutes to North County just screams Location, Location, Location! If you have children...being located in one of the best school districts in San Diego County is a huge plus, as well as the child friendly neighborhood. As tenants of this lovely condo, you will have access to the Rancho Bernardo Swim and Tennis Club. This includes 3 large beautiful pools (1 lap pool, 1 swimming pool, 1 kiddie pool), 7 tennis courts, racquetball courts, 2 club houses, a fitness gym, weight room, children play area, and much more that is all included in your rent)!



This is a 2 story condo with a private patio area just off of the living room. There is a generous storage closet in the larger bedroom and lockable storage cabinets in the assigned parking space. There is plenty of public parking that is also available in the fantastic neighborhood. Pets are considered, but subject to breed restrictions, there is no smoking inside the property, and 1 year lease minimum. Tenants will be required to have Renter's Insurance for their personal property.



Professionally Managed by J&D Management. Application Available online at www.jdpropmgmt.com



625 Fico (Credit Score) or Above Needed to Apply

Tenant Pays Utilities (Gas, Electric)

Owner Pays Utilities (Water, Sewer, Trash)

$100,000 Renter's Insurance Policy Required

NON SMOKING PROPERTY

Cat Deposit $300/ea

Dogs 25lbs or less $350/ea (breed restriction apply)



Square footage is an approximate amount and the space should be verified by the renter. Holding Deposit required within 24 hours after acceptance. Owner requires renters insurance.

