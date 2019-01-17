Amenities

12229 Carmel Vista Rd Unit 154 Available 08/01/19 Remodeled Condo in Carmel Valley (San Diego) - Bright and spacious remodeled condo in The Lakes Carmel Del Mar community features 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom with contemporary upgrades. The condo features an open-floor plan with a large living area, a remodeled kitchen and bathroom, new fixtures and finishes throughout. The remodeled kitchen includes new custom cabinetry, contemporary counter tops, a decorative back splash and stainless steel appliances. The bedroom features two large closets and an ensuite bathroom with a vanity and a shower/tub combo that includes a decorative subway tile back splash. (Bookcases pictured have been removed.)



Other features of the condo include wood plank vinyl flooring, new light fixtures and a large sliding glass door that opens up to a private patio with views of the community and a laundry closet with a stacked washer and dryer. The condo includes one reserved parking spot with a small storage space. Visitor parking available throughout the complex. Community amenities include a pool, spa, lush landscaping and water features throughout the complex. Water and trash included in the rental rate. No smoking. Pets OK with restrictions.



Schools nearby include Carmel Del Mar Elementary, Carmel Valley Middle and Torrey Pines High School. Commuting is convenient with quick access to Interstate 5 and 805, and Highway 56. The property is is close to shopping, grocery, restaurants and is a quick trip to Del Mar village and beaches, Del Mar Highlands, UCSD campus, and Sorrento Valley. It is also a quick drive to San Diego favorites such as La Jolla, Del Mar race track and fairgrounds, Sea World, LEGOLAND, Historic Old Towne, the San Diego Zoo, Petco Park and the Downtown Gaslamp District. Trips to unspoiled Solana Beach or stunning Torrey Pines State Reserve and Torrey Pines Golf Course are also just beyond the neighborhood.



Listing and marketing information provided is deemed reliable and accurate but not guaranteed - agent, broker, and tenant should confirm all property information and specifications before entering rental agreement.



