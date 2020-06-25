12172-C Royal Birkdale Row

Amenities

granite counters garage recently renovated stainless steel gym pool

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

***NEW LISTING: 4 Bedroom/ 3 Bath in gated Master Hills*** - BRAND NEW on the market - not your average rental! Popular, gated Masters Hill community with incredible golf course views!. One bedroom and full bath downstairs! Upgrades galore include remodeled kitchen with granite counters and stainless appliances. Travertine flooring throughout downstairs, carpet upstairs. Large Master suite with retreat and master bath has dual vanity and walk-in shower. Two car attached garage.No pets. Community pool/spa on-site as well as privileges at Bernardo Heights Community Center with Olympic pool, tennis, recreation room, gym, and more. Schools: Highland Ranch, Bernardo Heights Middle and RB High. Walk distance to junior/senior high schools.



To schedule a showing, call/text Michael at 858-432-8979, or go to: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/waltershomemanagement



NOTE: All applications MUST be submitted via the property listing link on WaltersHomeManagement.com. Applications submitted on other websites are NOT affiliated with Walters Home Management and cannot be accepted.



WALTERS HOME MANAGEMENT IS THE ONLY AUTHORIZED AGENT CONTRACTED TO REPRESENT THE OWNER OF THIS PROPERTY.

CA DRE#01255583



(RLNE4833911)