12172-C Royal Birkdale Row
Last updated May 10 2019 at 10:54 AM

12172-C Royal Birkdale Row

12172 Royal Birkdale Row · No Longer Available
Location

12172 Royal Birkdale Row, San Diego, CA 92128
Rancho Bernardo

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
***NEW LISTING: 4 Bedroom/ 3 Bath in gated Master Hills*** - BRAND NEW on the market - not your average rental! Popular, gated Masters Hill community with incredible golf course views!. One bedroom and full bath downstairs! Upgrades galore include remodeled kitchen with granite counters and stainless appliances. Travertine flooring throughout downstairs, carpet upstairs. Large Master suite with retreat and master bath has dual vanity and walk-in shower. Two car attached garage.No pets. Community pool/spa on-site as well as privileges at Bernardo Heights Community Center with Olympic pool, tennis, recreation room, gym, and more. Schools: Highland Ranch, Bernardo Heights Middle and RB High. Walk distance to junior/senior high schools.

To schedule a showing, call/text Michael at 858-432-8979, or go to: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/waltershomemanagement

NOTE: All applications MUST be submitted via the property listing link on WaltersHomeManagement.com. Applications submitted on other websites are NOT affiliated with Walters Home Management and cannot be accepted.

WALTERS HOME MANAGEMENT IS THE ONLY AUTHORIZED AGENT CONTRACTED TO REPRESENT THE OWNER OF THIS PROPERTY.
CA DRE#01255583

(RLNE4833911)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

