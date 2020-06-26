Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

12117 Celome Lane Available 06/21/19 Beautiful 4 bedroom/3 bath/3 car garage home Home in Penasquitos Parkview Estates. - Beautiful 4 bedroom/3 bath/3 car garage home Home in Penasquitos Parkview Estates. Impressive bright and open 2 story living room with large windows with neutral tile floors and colors. Fully appointed kitchen with granite counters, stainless appliances and generous cabinet and counter space. Master Suite with full bathroom, including separate bath and shower areas. Neutral finishes with wood floor or tile throughout. Air conditioning will cost next to nothing, as the homes electrical is run off of solar. Beautiful Drought tolerant landscaping surrounds the house, including the private patio & fenced yard with canyon views. Laundry room with washer & dryer. Schools include Park Village Elementary, Mesa Verde Middle and Westview High, all part of the Poway Unified School District.



Call 888-692-3886 and press option 3 for your showing today! You must leave a message with your availability along with your name and contact phone number and our showing agent will return your call in the order it was received.



$40 application fee per person. Lease until 7/31/20 with the option to renew for an additional year. Credit Criteria 700+



Sorry, No Pets Allowed.



Advantage Team Property Management/bre lic 01387165



www.advantageteamrealestate.com/rentals



Check us out on Facebook + Instagram:



www.instagram.com/advantageteam



www.facebook.com/advantageteamRE



Unit Features: Cable ready/ Microwave/ Hardwood floors/ Air conditioning/ Refrigerator/ Dishwasher/ Balcony, deck, patio/ Garage parking/ Fenced yard/ Laundry room / hookups/ Oven / range/Heat - gas



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4923059)