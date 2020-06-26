All apartments in San Diego
Last updated June 16 2019 at 9:23 AM

12117 Celome Lane

12117 Celome Lane · No Longer Available
Location

12117 Celome Lane, San Diego, CA 92129
Rancho Penasquitos

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
12117 Celome Lane Available 06/21/19 Beautiful 4 bedroom/3 bath/3 car garage home Home in Penasquitos Parkview Estates. - Beautiful 4 bedroom/3 bath/3 car garage home Home in Penasquitos Parkview Estates. Impressive bright and open 2 story living room with large windows with neutral tile floors and colors. Fully appointed kitchen with granite counters, stainless appliances and generous cabinet and counter space. Master Suite with full bathroom, including separate bath and shower areas. Neutral finishes with wood floor or tile throughout. Air conditioning will cost next to nothing, as the homes electrical is run off of solar. Beautiful Drought tolerant landscaping surrounds the house, including the private patio & fenced yard with canyon views. Laundry room with washer & dryer. Schools include Park Village Elementary, Mesa Verde Middle and Westview High, all part of the Poway Unified School District.

Call 888-692-3886 and press option 3 for your showing today! You must leave a message with your availability along with your name and contact phone number and our showing agent will return your call in the order it was received.

$40 application fee per person. Lease until 7/31/20 with the option to renew for an additional year. Credit Criteria 700+

Sorry, No Pets Allowed.

Advantage Team Property Management/bre lic 01387165

www.advantageteamrealestate.com/rentals

Check us out on Facebook + Instagram:

www.instagram.com/advantageteam

www.facebook.com/advantageteamRE

Unit Features: Cable ready/ Microwave/ Hardwood floors/ Air conditioning/ Refrigerator/ Dishwasher/ Balcony, deck, patio/ Garage parking/ Fenced yard/ Laundry room / hookups/ Oven / range/Heat - gas

(RLNE4923059)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12117 Celome Lane have any available units?
12117 Celome Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 12117 Celome Lane have?
Some of 12117 Celome Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12117 Celome Lane currently offering any rent specials?
12117 Celome Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12117 Celome Lane pet-friendly?
No, 12117 Celome Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 12117 Celome Lane offer parking?
Yes, 12117 Celome Lane offers parking.
Does 12117 Celome Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12117 Celome Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12117 Celome Lane have a pool?
No, 12117 Celome Lane does not have a pool.
Does 12117 Celome Lane have accessible units?
No, 12117 Celome Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 12117 Celome Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12117 Celome Lane has units with dishwashers.
