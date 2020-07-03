Amenities

12063 Alta Carmel Ct #154 Available 02/01/20 2 bdrm, 2 bath 1050 SqFt, Carmel Mtn 2nd floor w Granite and stainless appliances - This is a really nice Carmel Mountain upstairs condo, corner unit with lots of square footage (1050 sqft), laundry room with large capacity washer and dryer. Kitchen is redone in maple cabinetry, granite countertops and stainless upgraded appliances. The bedrooms are set up as a Double Master with each bedroom having it's own bathroom and walk in closet. The flooring is carpet and wood laminate. There's a fireplace, a balcony, storage out on the balcony and lots of additional closets.

The amenities include pool, spa, clubhouse, sauna, racketball, tennis.

2 parking spaces, 1 covered 1 uncovered.

Please call Scott Colbert 619-708-5008

Scott@WeRentSD.com

www.WeRentSD.com

DRE#01836754



