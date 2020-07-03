All apartments in San Diego
Last updated January 24 2020 at 12:20 PM

12063 Alta Carmel Ct #154

12063 Alta Carmel Court · No Longer Available
Location

12063 Alta Carmel Court, San Diego, CA 92128
Rancho Bernardo

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
racquetball court
hot tub
sauna
tennis court
12063 Alta Carmel Ct #154 Available 02/01/20 2 bdrm, 2 bath 1050 SqFt, Carmel Mtn 2nd floor w Granite and stainless appliances - This is a really nice Carmel Mountain upstairs condo, corner unit with lots of square footage (1050 sqft), laundry room with large capacity washer and dryer. Kitchen is redone in maple cabinetry, granite countertops and stainless upgraded appliances. The bedrooms are set up as a Double Master with each bedroom having it's own bathroom and walk in closet. The flooring is carpet and wood laminate. There's a fireplace, a balcony, storage out on the balcony and lots of additional closets.
The amenities include pool, spa, clubhouse, sauna, racketball, tennis.
2 parking spaces, 1 covered 1 uncovered.
Please call Scott Colbert 619-708-5008
Scott@WeRentSD.com
www.WeRentSD.com
DRE#01836754

(RLNE2037776)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12063 Alta Carmel Ct #154 have any available units?
12063 Alta Carmel Ct #154 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 12063 Alta Carmel Ct #154 have?
Some of 12063 Alta Carmel Ct #154's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12063 Alta Carmel Ct #154 currently offering any rent specials?
12063 Alta Carmel Ct #154 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12063 Alta Carmel Ct #154 pet-friendly?
No, 12063 Alta Carmel Ct #154 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 12063 Alta Carmel Ct #154 offer parking?
Yes, 12063 Alta Carmel Ct #154 offers parking.
Does 12063 Alta Carmel Ct #154 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12063 Alta Carmel Ct #154 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12063 Alta Carmel Ct #154 have a pool?
Yes, 12063 Alta Carmel Ct #154 has a pool.
Does 12063 Alta Carmel Ct #154 have accessible units?
No, 12063 Alta Carmel Ct #154 does not have accessible units.
Does 12063 Alta Carmel Ct #154 have units with dishwashers?
No, 12063 Alta Carmel Ct #154 does not have units with dishwashers.

