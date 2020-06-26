Amenities

11896 Scripps Creek Drive #A Available 06/28/19 Bright and Airy Two Bedroom Two Bath Condo In Triana!!! - This condo boasts an abundance of natural sunlight which glistens off the vaulted ceilings of this spacious open floor plan.



As you enter the condo you will see the living area complete with cozy fireplace for cold wintery nights, a spacious dining area and updated kitchen complete with custom painted cabinets and beautiful granite counters.



This unique floorplan offers one bedroom and bath on one side of the home and a bedroom and full bath on the opposite side. Perfect for privacy. The larger bedroom features a custom ceiling fan and sliding glass door leading to a private patio area. Stairs will lead you down to your one car attached garage complete with Washer and Dryer. This home offers custom paint, custom wood shutters and window coverings and New Neutral carpet throughout.



Centrally located in Scripps Ranch Villages, Close to schools, shopping and restaurants. Complex features 2 pools, Jacuzzi and Common areas for recreational use.



Make this Gorgeous Condo yours today!



Renters Insurance is Required



No Pets Allowed



