San Diego, CA
11896 Scripps Creek Drive #A
Last updated May 23 2019 at 9:34 AM

11896 Scripps Creek Drive #A

11896 Scripps Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11896 Scripps Creek Drive, San Diego, CA 92131
Miramar Ranch North

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
11896 Scripps Creek Drive #A Available 06/28/19 Bright and Airy Two Bedroom Two Bath Condo In Triana!!! - This condo boasts an abundance of natural sunlight which glistens off the vaulted ceilings of this spacious open floor plan.

As you enter the condo you will see the living area complete with cozy fireplace for cold wintery nights, a spacious dining area and updated kitchen complete with custom painted cabinets and beautiful granite counters.

This unique floorplan offers one bedroom and bath on one side of the home and a bedroom and full bath on the opposite side. Perfect for privacy. The larger bedroom features a custom ceiling fan and sliding glass door leading to a private patio area. Stairs will lead you down to your one car attached garage complete with Washer and Dryer. This home offers custom paint, custom wood shutters and window coverings and New Neutral carpet throughout.

Centrally located in Scripps Ranch Villages, Close to schools, shopping and restaurants. Complex features 2 pools, Jacuzzi and Common areas for recreational use.

Make this Gorgeous Condo yours today!

Renters Insurance is Required

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2829046)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11896 Scripps Creek Drive #A have any available units?
11896 Scripps Creek Drive #A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 11896 Scripps Creek Drive #A have?
Some of 11896 Scripps Creek Drive #A's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11896 Scripps Creek Drive #A currently offering any rent specials?
11896 Scripps Creek Drive #A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11896 Scripps Creek Drive #A pet-friendly?
No, 11896 Scripps Creek Drive #A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 11896 Scripps Creek Drive #A offer parking?
Yes, 11896 Scripps Creek Drive #A offers parking.
Does 11896 Scripps Creek Drive #A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11896 Scripps Creek Drive #A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11896 Scripps Creek Drive #A have a pool?
Yes, 11896 Scripps Creek Drive #A has a pool.
Does 11896 Scripps Creek Drive #A have accessible units?
No, 11896 Scripps Creek Drive #A does not have accessible units.
Does 11896 Scripps Creek Drive #A have units with dishwashers?
No, 11896 Scripps Creek Drive #A does not have units with dishwashers.
