Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
11894-1 Cypress Canyon Road
Last updated June 27 2019 at 9:45 AM

11894-1 Cypress Canyon Road

11894 Cypress Canyon Rd · No Longer Available
Location

11894 Cypress Canyon Rd, San Diego, CA 92131
Miramar Ranch North

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
11894-1 Cypress Canyon Road Available 07/16/19 Scripps Ranch, 11894 Cypress Canyon Rd #1, Granite Counters, AC, Fireplace, Attached Garage! - Welcome home to this beautiful upper corner unit located in the Cypress at Scripps Ranch North development. Conveniently located near schools, shopping, restaurants and access to the 15 fwy. Living room has vaulted ceilings, ceiling fan with a light fixture, fireplace and access to the balcony. Kitchen has a 5 burner gas cook top and sparkling granite counters. Hall bathroom has a granite vanity and a tub/shower combo. Master bedroom has vaulted ceilings, ceiling fan with a light fixture, access to the balcony, granite vanity with double sinks, shallow walk in closet with mirrored wardrobe doors and a tub/shower combo.

If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings or to apply now visit our website at www.renthomes.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11894-1 Cypress Canyon Road have any available units?
11894-1 Cypress Canyon Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 11894-1 Cypress Canyon Road have?
Some of 11894-1 Cypress Canyon Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11894-1 Cypress Canyon Road currently offering any rent specials?
11894-1 Cypress Canyon Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11894-1 Cypress Canyon Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 11894-1 Cypress Canyon Road is pet friendly.
Does 11894-1 Cypress Canyon Road offer parking?
Yes, 11894-1 Cypress Canyon Road offers parking.
Does 11894-1 Cypress Canyon Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11894-1 Cypress Canyon Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11894-1 Cypress Canyon Road have a pool?
Yes, 11894-1 Cypress Canyon Road has a pool.
Does 11894-1 Cypress Canyon Road have accessible units?
No, 11894-1 Cypress Canyon Road does not have accessible units.
Does 11894-1 Cypress Canyon Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11894-1 Cypress Canyon Road has units with dishwashers.
