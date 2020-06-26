Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

11894-1 Cypress Canyon Road Available 07/16/19 Scripps Ranch, 11894 Cypress Canyon Rd #1, Granite Counters, AC, Fireplace, Attached Garage! - Welcome home to this beautiful upper corner unit located in the Cypress at Scripps Ranch North development. Conveniently located near schools, shopping, restaurants and access to the 15 fwy. Living room has vaulted ceilings, ceiling fan with a light fixture, fireplace and access to the balcony. Kitchen has a 5 burner gas cook top and sparkling granite counters. Hall bathroom has a granite vanity and a tub/shower combo. Master bedroom has vaulted ceilings, ceiling fan with a light fixture, access to the balcony, granite vanity with double sinks, shallow walk in closet with mirrored wardrobe doors and a tub/shower combo.



If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings or to apply now visit our website at www.renthomes.com.



(RLNE4635456)