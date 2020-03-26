11863 Timaru Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

Three Bedroom 2.5 Bath Condo in Rancho Bernardo - Lovely three bedroom condo in the Playmore community of Rancho Bernardo. New plank wood flooring in the living areas and new carpet in the bedrooms. Kitchen includes fridge, stove and dishwasher. Fireplace in the living room with an abundance of natural light. Your own large patio is off the living room, and the master bedroom has a large balcony as well. Other features include central heat and air, one car garage and one assigned parking space.



Community amenities include 2 pools/spa and tennis courts. Great location near downtown Ranch Bernardo, restaurants, public library, grocery shopping and banking are just blocks away.

Sorry, no pets.



