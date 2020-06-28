11855 Handrich Drive

Amenities

pool hot tub fireplace media room

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities pool hot tub media room

**AVAILABLE NOW** 4 Bedroom Pool Home in Scripps Ranch - Elegance, comfort, and privacy in this beautiful 4 bedroom Scripps Ranch home. The large open living room and family room with a dual fireplace give you the space you desire to relax and entertain. No detail was spared throughout the home, including the kitchen with gorgeous cabinets and counter tops. Step outside into your private oasis to soak in the fantastic year-round Southern California weather. Close proximity to shopping, groceries, and restaurants make your new home ideal for entertaining your guests. Cook your favorite meal and relax by the pool/spa, or take a short drive to a favorite restaurant or catch the new movie in theaters. Close to I-15, MCAS Mira Mar, Scripps Poway & Rancho Bernardo Business District and high rated schoolsl, make this beauty your new home! Pool Service included



Interested in renting your home? All information is deemed to be accurate but cannot be guaranteed. Renter to verify all information including features, square footage, condition, availability of applicable schools prior to signing lease.



*Pacific Rim Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property.



*Call Pacific Rim Property Management at 858-748-2103 to get additional information or to arrange a showing.



*CAL-DRE# 01426440



(RLNE5094086)