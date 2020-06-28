All apartments in San Diego
Location

11855 Handrich Drive, San Diego, CA 92131
Scripps Ranch

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
media room
**AVAILABLE NOW** 4 Bedroom Pool Home in Scripps Ranch - Elegance, comfort, and privacy in this beautiful 4 bedroom Scripps Ranch home. The large open living room and family room with a dual fireplace give you the space you desire to relax and entertain. No detail was spared throughout the home, including the kitchen with gorgeous cabinets and counter tops. Step outside into your private oasis to soak in the fantastic year-round Southern California weather. Close proximity to shopping, groceries, and restaurants make your new home ideal for entertaining your guests. Cook your favorite meal and relax by the pool/spa, or take a short drive to a favorite restaurant or catch the new movie in theaters. Close to I-15, MCAS Mira Mar, Scripps Poway & Rancho Bernardo Business District and high rated schoolsl, make this beauty your new home! Pool Service included

Interested in renting your home? All information is deemed to be accurate but cannot be guaranteed. Renter to verify all information including features, square footage, condition, availability of applicable schools prior to signing lease.

*Pacific Rim Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property.

*Call Pacific Rim Property Management at 858-748-2103 to get additional information or to arrange a showing.

*CAL-DRE# 01426440

(RLNE5094086)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11855 Handrich Drive have any available units?
11855 Handrich Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 11855 Handrich Drive have?
Some of 11855 Handrich Drive's amenities include pool, hot tub, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11855 Handrich Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11855 Handrich Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11855 Handrich Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11855 Handrich Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 11855 Handrich Drive offer parking?
No, 11855 Handrich Drive does not offer parking.
Does 11855 Handrich Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11855 Handrich Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11855 Handrich Drive have a pool?
Yes, 11855 Handrich Drive has a pool.
Does 11855 Handrich Drive have accessible units?
No, 11855 Handrich Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11855 Handrich Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 11855 Handrich Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
