11840 Caminito Ronaldo #228

Bernardo Pines 2 BR, 2 BA condo. 1080 sq. ft. No age restrictions. - Appealing upper level condominium nestled in a park like setting among mature pine trees. This corner unit has 25 foot vaulted ceilings in the living room, a deck and storage closet off the living room, and a gas or wood fireplace to boot. It's a spacious floor plan with an open kitchen and breakfast bar. Tile flooring in the kitchen and both bathrooms. Note that the wall color is quite neutral, easy to mix and match furniture and your special treasures to suit your own taste. 2 assigned parking spaces near the unit. One is a carport. Ample guest parking. Amenities include 2 pools, 2 spas, tennis courts, exercise facility, a playground and a large Community Room for private parties. Owner pays for water, sewer and trash. Tenants pay for their own electric, gas, and media hookups.

To arrange a tour of this property, contact Susan Miller through the website where you saw this property advertised. (CA DRE# 00805878).

The owner requires proof of Tenant Insurance lisitng both owner and Chase Pacific Property Management (DRE# 00576911) as additionally insured. Chase Pacific is the only company approved to market this property.

All applicants 18 or older are to submit an application plus $40 processing fee.

This information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. It is the duty (responsibility) of prospective tenants or their agents to confirm the information herein.



No Pets Allowed



