Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

11840 Caminito Ronaldo #228

11840 Caminito Ronaldo · No Longer Available
Location

11840 Caminito Ronaldo, San Diego, CA 92128
Rancho Bernardo

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
guest parking
hot tub
tennis court
Bernardo Pines 2 BR, 2 BA condo. 1080 sq. ft. No age restrictions. - Appealing upper level condominium nestled in a park like setting among mature pine trees. This corner unit has 25 foot vaulted ceilings in the living room, a deck and storage closet off the living room, and a gas or wood fireplace to boot. It's a spacious floor plan with an open kitchen and breakfast bar. Tile flooring in the kitchen and both bathrooms. Note that the wall color is quite neutral, easy to mix and match furniture and your special treasures to suit your own taste. 2 assigned parking spaces near the unit. One is a carport. Ample guest parking. Amenities include 2 pools, 2 spas, tennis courts, exercise facility, a playground and a large Community Room for private parties. Owner pays for water, sewer and trash. Tenants pay for their own electric, gas, and media hookups.
To arrange a tour of this property, contact Susan Miller through the website where you saw this property advertised. (CA DRE# 00805878).
The owner requires proof of Tenant Insurance lisitng both owner and Chase Pacific Property Management (DRE# 00576911) as additionally insured. Chase Pacific is the only company approved to market this property.
All applicants 18 or older are to submit an application plus $40 processing fee.
This information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. It is the duty (responsibility) of prospective tenants or their agents to confirm the information herein.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5818368)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11840 Caminito Ronaldo #228 have any available units?
11840 Caminito Ronaldo #228 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 11840 Caminito Ronaldo #228 have?
Some of 11840 Caminito Ronaldo #228's amenities include patio / balcony, carport, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11840 Caminito Ronaldo #228 currently offering any rent specials?
11840 Caminito Ronaldo #228 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11840 Caminito Ronaldo #228 pet-friendly?
No, 11840 Caminito Ronaldo #228 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 11840 Caminito Ronaldo #228 offer parking?
Yes, 11840 Caminito Ronaldo #228 does offer parking.
Does 11840 Caminito Ronaldo #228 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11840 Caminito Ronaldo #228 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11840 Caminito Ronaldo #228 have a pool?
Yes, 11840 Caminito Ronaldo #228 has a pool.
Does 11840 Caminito Ronaldo #228 have accessible units?
No, 11840 Caminito Ronaldo #228 does not have accessible units.
Does 11840 Caminito Ronaldo #228 have units with dishwashers?
No, 11840 Caminito Ronaldo #228 does not have units with dishwashers.
