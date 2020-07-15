All apartments in San Diego
Last updated January 14 2020

11825 Miro Circle

11825 Miro Circle · No Longer Available
Location

11825 Miro Circle, San Diego, CA 92131
Scripps Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Scripps Ranch, 11825 Miro Circle, Air Conditioner, Fireplace, Garage, Community Pool & Spa - This is a must see unit. Tall cathedral ceilings over living and dining areas for a bright and elegant space with immaculate hardwood flooring. Bedrooms with brand new carpets are located on either side of the main living areas to provide privacy. FRESHLY painted throughout. All appliances have been upgraded and most were installed within the last 18 months. Fridge with water and ice dispenser, a gourmet chef gas range with a built-in griddle. High efficiency and quiet AC. High capacity front loading washer and dryer. The unit comes with an attached garage plus 1 assigned parking space.

If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings visit our website at www.renthomes.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5322033)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11825 Miro Circle have any available units?
11825 Miro Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 11825 Miro Circle have?
Some of 11825 Miro Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11825 Miro Circle currently offering any rent specials?
11825 Miro Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11825 Miro Circle pet-friendly?
No, 11825 Miro Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 11825 Miro Circle offer parking?
Yes, 11825 Miro Circle offers parking.
Does 11825 Miro Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11825 Miro Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11825 Miro Circle have a pool?
Yes, 11825 Miro Circle has a pool.
Does 11825 Miro Circle have accessible units?
No, 11825 Miro Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 11825 Miro Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11825 Miro Circle has units with dishwashers.
