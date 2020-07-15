Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Scripps Ranch, 11825 Miro Circle, Air Conditioner, Fireplace, Garage, Community Pool & Spa - This is a must see unit. Tall cathedral ceilings over living and dining areas for a bright and elegant space with immaculate hardwood flooring. Bedrooms with brand new carpets are located on either side of the main living areas to provide privacy. FRESHLY painted throughout. All appliances have been upgraded and most were installed within the last 18 months. Fridge with water and ice dispenser, a gourmet chef gas range with a built-in griddle. High efficiency and quiet AC. High capacity front loading washer and dryer. The unit comes with an attached garage plus 1 assigned parking space.



If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings visit our website at www.renthomes.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5322033)